(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Sifco S.A.
(Sifco):
--Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'B-';
--Long-Term National rating at 'BB(bra)';
--USD75 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 at 'B-/RR4'.
The 'RR4' recovery rating on Sifco's unsecured debt issuance reflects a 31% to
50% average recovery in the event of default.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Sifco's credit ratings reflect the company's high financial leverage and
business risk in the cyclical automotive business. Sifco is the leading
suppliers of front axles for trucks and buses in Latin America. With a market
share of over 95%, Sifco is well positioned to benefit from the increasing
demand in the Brazil's automotive parts sector over the next few years. The
ratings also incorporate Sifco 's volatile operational margins, despite of the
improvements in customer and products diversification over the past year. The
strong credit linkage with its parent and other related companies together, G.
Brasil Participacoes, with weaker financial profile on a consolidated basis,
also pressure Sifco's ratings.
Due to its solid market position, Sifco entered into a long-term commercial
partnership with the Brazilian subsidiary of Dana Corporation in 2011. This
resulted in a cash inflow of approximately BRL250 million, which Sifco s used to
improve the company's liquidity. In exchange, Sifco transferred all of its front
axle sales in Brazil to Dana and became Dana's exclusive supplier of this
product in Brazil with the possibility of accessing new markets.
LEVERAGE STILL HIGH DESPITE AGREEMENT BENEFITS WITH DANA:
Sifco's leverage is high but improving. In 2011, Sifco's net debt/EBITDA ratio
of 4.9 times (x) had improved from 5.6x in 2010, following the closing of the
commercial agreement with Dana during February 2011. This ratio already reflects
the acquisition on October 2011 of the related company, BR Metals, formerly
owned directly by G. Brasil Participacoes, Sifco's main shareholder. Although it
did not involve any cash disbursement, this acquisition negatively impacted
Sifco. This was because additional debt into Sifco was BRL100 million, 69%
concentrated in the short term, while EBITDA contribution on the fourth-quarter
2011 (4Q'11) was BRL14 million. The ratings incorporate the expectation that
Sifco's net leverage will remain in the 4.0x to 5.0x range during the next 12 to
18 months.
The agreement with Dana was expected to decrease Sifco's EBITDA by approximately
BRL 30 million per year. However, Sifco had improved its EBITDA generation to
BRL104.5 million in 2011 from BRL86.2 million in 2010 due to favorable market
conditions in 2011 and a more diversified basis of customers and market niches.
The decrease on the EBITDA margin to 9.8% from 11.1%, respectively in the same
years, reflects the consolidation of BR Metals last quarter results, a company
with a weaker operational profile and a more leveraged capital structure and due
to the transition plan due to the contract with Dana.
BR METALS ACQUISITION FORECASTS SYNERGIES FOR SIFCO'S OPERATIONS
Sifco is solidly positioned as a tier-two regional player, with revenues of
BRL1.07 billion and BRL777 million during 2011 and 2010, respectively. Sifco had
improved its EBITDA generation to BRL104.5 million in 2011 from BRL86.2 million
in 2010. Sifco's market position is strong with a 98% market share of the front
axle production for truck and buses in Latin America. Sifco's strength as a
supplier of axles in the assembly of trucks and buses increase its importance
among the assemblers when compared to other tier two suppliers. As mentioned,
Sifco also supplies parts for tractors and dozers undercarriages, as well as
forged components for light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.
Management strategy in the BR Metal's acquisition was to obtain synergies in
terms of cost reductions (administrative and sales overlap), raw material
acquisitions and revenues as companies will be able to provide combined foundry
and forging solutions to its customers. In terms of costs reductions, the
synergies are estimated at BRL15 million per year, and in terms of revenues are
yet to be tested. The acquisition also diversifies Sifco's exposure to customers
and market niches. Dana, its largest customer in 2011, was expected to
correspond 70% of Sifco's sales. With a more diversified than expected portfolio
of customers from its own operations combined with BR Metals, on a proforma
basis, it represented only 30% of the sales in 2011.
CASH FLOW NEEDS TO IMPROVE TO REDUCE REFINANCING RISK
In 2011, Sifco's funds from operation (FFO) of BRL102 million, cash flow from
operations (CFFO) of BRL204 million and free cash flow (FCF) of BRL146 million
were benefited by BRL131 million, due to the agreement with Dana. Excluding this
non-recurring effect, the company's performance would not present an improvement
in relation to 2010 (BRL94 million and BRL101 million and BRL87 million,
respectively). Besides that, representing around 60% of total adjusted group
debt, Sifco had a high short-term debt concentration of around 42% of total
adjusted debt of BRL681.3 million at the end of 2011. Its cash position of BRL
166.6 million (covering only 57% of short-term debt) in conjunction with low
cash flow generation adds refinancing risk.
LINKAGE WITH WEAKER GROUP CONSTRAINT RATINGS
Sifco's ratings reflect the linkage with its group, Grupo Brasil (GB). GB's
financial profile on a consolidated basis is substantially weaker than Sifco on
a standalone basis, which constrains Sifco's ratings. GB's EBITDA is marginally
higher than Sifco on a consolidated basis. Incremental debt increases group net
leverage by approximately 2.0x - 3.0x on a consolidated basis.
Historically, Sifco has provided financial support via intercompany loans and
unsecured guarantees to related companies that had low cash generation. However,
with bond issuance in 2011, financial covenants prevent extra intercompany loans
in excess of USD15 million. Even though the total intercompany loans decreased
by BRL13 million to BRL290 million in 2011, Fitch still believes that a cash
call might be made from group companies in an event of distressed markets. Fitch
will closely follow management's strategy to improve liquidity and debt maturity
profiles. Positively factored in the ratings is the group's liquidity policy of
keeping a minimum cash position of BRL150 million.
POTENTIAL RATING OR OUTLOOK DRIVERS
The ratings could be affected positively by an improvement in GB's overall
credit profile in terms of leveraging and liquidity as well as operational
results. A downturn in the company's operating results and material increase in
intercompany loans could lead to a negative rating action.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)