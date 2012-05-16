UPDATE 1-Australian review calls for "fuel-neutral" clean energy target
* Report could be blueprint for ending bickering on climate policy
May 16 Petroleos Mexicanos : * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Petroleos Mexicanos * Rpt-moodys disclosures on credit ratings of petroleos mexicanos
* Report could be blueprint for ending bickering on climate policy
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the United States is "no longer interested in guaranteeing Europe's security in our place", saying the bloc had to push for more defence and security cooperation on its own.