May 16 Overview -- U.S. collaboration software provider IntraLinks Holdings Inc. recently reported meaningfully lower profitability in the quarter ended March 31. -- The company is conducting a strategy review process and will announce the results of the review on the next earnings call. -- We are placing our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed all of its ratings on New York City-based IntraLinks Holdings Inc., including its 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Following a period of strong growth and with margins above 30%, revenue growth slowed in the last quarter of 2011 and declined in the first quarter of 2012. However, margins declined sharply in the March quarter, to about 15%, reflecting continued investments in sales, marketing, and customer service. Rationale IntraLinks reported revenue of $50.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, down almost 4% from the previous quarter and down about 3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenue declined in all three segments, reflecting reduced business from a large enterprise customer, smaller deal sizes in its M&A segment reflecting increased referrals from middle-market financial institutions, and customer losses in its debt capital markets segment. Costs increased on investments in sales, marketing, and customer service. These factors, along with increased public company costs, caused EBITDA to decline to $7.6 million in the most recent quarter from $16.5 million in the previous quarter, and margins were down to 15%. Although the company has been paying down debt and reducing leverage since its IPO, these results, coupled with second-quarter guidance for revenue and EBITDA in a similar or lower range as in the first quarter, put the company on a trajectory to increase adjusted leverage above 3x. Also, free cash flow was negative in the period. In addition, the company's management team is transitioning with a new CEO, General Counsel, Chief Marketing Officer, and EVP of Business Operations currently in place, and the CFO announced his intention to resign once a replacement has been identified. New management has begun a strategy review process that should offer additional clarity on the company's investment priorities and financial policy. CreditWatch We will monitor the company's performance and resolve the CreditWatch listing following the results of its strategy review process, expected when it announces earnings for the June quarter. In our review, we will reassess the company's business prospects and its financial risk profile, as well as its growth strategy and financial policy. Based on current market conditions and performance expectations, any potential downgrade would likely be limited to one notch. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From IntraLinks Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB+/Watch Neg BB+ Recovery Rating 1 1