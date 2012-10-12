(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
class A-2B from Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust's series 2005-HE3 by
reinstating the 'A (sf)' rating and placing the rating on CreditWatch developing
(see list). We placed the rating on CreditWatch developing due to our recently
revised criteria for surveilling pre-2009 U.S. residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) ratings. We place our ratings on CreditWatch developing in
situations where we may ultimately raise, lower, or affirm a rating. Our
preliminary analysis indicates that the revised rating will be approximately the
same as the current rating, but may move slightly either up or down.
On Aug. 25, 2011, we incorrectly withdrew our rating on class A-2B due to an
error.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
