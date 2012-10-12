Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Food, Beverage,
Tobacco and Consumer Stats - Second-Quarter 2012'. This report provides a
summary of individual companies' operating and credit metrics over the past
three fiscal years and the most recent 12 months; key credit strengths and
concerns; and a summary of company liquidity positions as of the second-quarter
2012 for Fitch's rating universe of these sectors.
