BRIEF-Cleantech company Enersize signs new installation agreement within chinese chemical sector
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR
May 17 Delta Air Lines Inc : * To cut transAtlantic capacity by five percent after labor day-executive * Full-year capacity to fall 3-4 percent-executive * President says consolidation has helped the industry; declines comment on
potential amr/us airways deal
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR
ZURICH, June 8 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said Thursday it plans to raise at least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for its DocMorris operation in Germany.