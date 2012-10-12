Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on
four NY Liberty Development Corp. letter of credit (LOC)-backed bond issues, by
reinstating the ratings at 'A+/A-1' (see list).
Our ratings on the bonds reflect the credit and liquidity support that
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. ('A+/A-1') provides in the form of LOCs. The 'A+'
long-term components of our ratings are based on our long-term issuer credit
rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely payments of
interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option.
The 'A-1' short-term components of our ratings are based on the short-term
issuer credit ratings on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely
payments of interest and principal payments when the bondholders have
exercised the put option.
On Oct. 4, 2012, we withdrew our ratings on the bonds due to an error.
RATINGS REINSTATED
Transaction CUSIP Rating
To From
New York Liberty Development Corp.
$1.035 million multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011B due
Dec. 1, 2049
649519BN4 A+/A-1 NR/NR
$11.005 million multi-modal revenue bonds series 2011B due Dec. 1, 2049
649519BL8 A+/A-1 NR/NR
$0.585 million multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds
series 2010A-3 due Dec. 1, 2050
649518AJ6 A+/A-1 NR/NR
$1.49 million multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-2 due Dec.
1, 2050
649518AE7 A+/A-1 NR/NR
NR-Not rated.
(New York Ratings Team)