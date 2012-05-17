(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - The number of potential downgrades is at its highest figure since October 2010, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Stress In Europe Widens The Gap Between Potential Downgrades And Upgrades." Potential downgrades are entities that have either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications across rating categories 'AAA' to 'B-'. As of April 30, 524 entities were most at risk of downgrades--up from 498 as of March 30. Banks made up 15% of the potential downgrades, followed by utilities (10%), and media and entertainment (8%). Since the last report, we removed 31 entities from the potential downgrades list and added 57. The top four regions contributing the most to the additions were: the U.S., with 23 additions; Asia-Pacific, with 12; Latin America, with 10; and Europe, with eight. "The gap between the potential bond downgrades and potential bond upgrades narrowed after the recession ended and the economic recovery began," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, recent stress in Europe has strained rating actions once again, and the gap between potential downgrades and upgrades has widened in the past few months." Of the 80 banks on the potential downgrades list, 44 (55%) are based in Europe, and 13 (16%) are based in the U.S. (including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded 39 entities that were on the potential downgrades list last month. "In our view, 17 of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show lower downgrade risk than they have historically," said Ms. Vazza. "When we measured the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we found that credit conditions in most sectors are not as negative as they have been historically." "The bank, sovereign, transportation, and integrated oil and gas sectors show the greatest downgrade risk, compared with their average negative biases," said Ms. Vazza. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)