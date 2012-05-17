May 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to Talisman Energy
Inc.'s (TLM) newly issued $600 million of 30-year senior unsecured 5.5%
notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Net proceeds will be used for general
corporate purposes including the repayment of outstanding credit facility
borrowings and commercial paper.
The rating and Outlook are based on TLM's history of reasonable reserve
replacement, production profile, and strategy to manage leverage and size
capital spending to available cash flow.
Over the past three years, excluding asset sales and acquisitions, TLM has
replaced production with new discoveries and revisions averaging 170% of
cumulative annual production. Total proved net reserves at the end of 2011
tallied some 1,242 million barrels oil equivalent (mmboe), 64% of which was
natural gas. However 28% of natural gas production in 2011 came from S.E. Asia,
where most (60%) of TLM's realizations are tied to Duri crude oil and High
Sulphur Fuel Oil on an energy equivalent basis. These sales yield significantly
higher netbacks than are available for natural gas in the United States.
Total debt/EBITDA at the end of 2011 was 0.91 times (x). Since that time,
natural gas prices have fallen approximately 38% from their average in 2011. WTI
and Brent oil indices are now at or near their 2011 averages. To offset falling
prices, TLM has trimmed its projected 2012 capital expenditure budget a second
time, now some $1.1 billion below 2011, with most cuts earmarked for drilling
activity in dry gas shale plays (Marcellus) in favor of liquids-rich shale plays
(Eagle Ford) that promise higher priced hydrocarbons.
TLM has had operating issues in the North Sea recently, leading to lower
production and a first quarter write-down on assets associated with the Yme
production platform of $980 million. As a result of these issues, TLM's 2012
production growth was revised down to the lower end of existing guidance, 0% to
5%.
To help offset adverse cash flow effects from the fall in hydrocarbon prices and
lower production, TLM is selling non-core assets. These include coal assets in
Northeast British Columbia for which the company received $496 million net of
transaction costs in the first quarter and two oil and gas fields in Western
Canada for which the company expects to receive $500 million in the second
quarter. TLM is also considering the sale of some exploration assets and
farm-outs in the North Sea which could attract another $1 billion in aggregate.
Fitch expects that TLM's new direction with $1 billion in nearly assured asset
sales will make whole a negative FCF in 2012 of approximately -$500 million and
even allow for some debt reduction assuming a continuation of existing
hydrocarbon prices. Added asset sales could of course reduce net debt further if
capital budget goals ($3.6 billion for 2012) are not exceeded.
TLM has ample liquidity to make whole cash flow deficits caused by negative FCF.
At the end of the first quarter, the company had borrowed $660 million under its
$1 billion U.S. commercial paper program with no significant quantities of
long-term debt maturing before 2014. TLM had $732 million in cash on the balance
sheet at the end of the first quarter and available borrowing capacity under the
company's bank credit facilities of $3.2 billion. The leverage ratio in the
company's credit facility limits debt to 3.50x cash flow. At the end of the
first quarter, this ratio was 1.33x.
TLM has no significant hedge protection against a further decline in natural gas
prices; however, oil production is hedged below $90/barrel through collar
arrangements. Were current oil and gas prices to hold, Fitch anticipates that
TLM would exit 2012 with a total debt/EBITDA just under 1.0x, based on the FCF
parameters discussed above.