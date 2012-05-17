Overview -- U.S.-based business consulting firm AlixPartners LLP plans to recapitalize with a senior first-lien credit facility and a second-lien term loan. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'BB' based on a significant increase in debt leverage and financial risk. We are removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on April 25, 2012. -- We are assigning the senior first-lien credit facility an issue level rating of 'B+' and a recovery rating of '3'. -- At the same time, we are assigning the second-lien term loan an issue level of rating of 'B-' and a recovery rating of '6'. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that AlixPartners will experience moderate growth over the intermediate term, but that debt leverage will remain elevated at greater than 5x. Rating Action On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Southfield, Mich.-based AlixPartners LLP to 'B+' from 'BB'. We are removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on April 25, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. We are assigning the company's proposed senior first-lien credit facility an issue level rating of 'B+' (at the same level as the corporate credit rating) and a recovery rating of '3'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. The proposed first-lien credit facility consists of a $75 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $600 million term loan B due 2019. Additionally, we are assigning the company's proposed $220 million second-lien term loan due 2019 an issue level rating of 'B-' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and a recovery rating of '6'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The 'B+' corporate credit rating on AlixPartners LLP reflects our expectation of moderate revenue and EBITDA growth over the intermediate term. We characterize the company's business profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), because it faces keen competition for consulting services and some exposure to business cycles. AlixPartners' turnaround and restructuring practice does provide a degree of counter-cyclicality. We view the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting its small- to mid-sized revenue and cash flow base, which opens the possibility of meaningful swings in debt leverage during a period of fluctuating demand. AlixPartners' main practice areas are financial advisory, enterprise improvement, information management services, and turnaround and restructuring. The company's expert-driven model, with a one-to-five ratio of managing directors to staff, has helped it realize higher-than-average billing rates and to achieve high average consultant utilization. AlixPartners' turnaround and restructuring practice generates a significant part of its revenue leading to some countercyclical results. AlixPartners has a strong competitive position in the automotive industry but faces more competition in other industry sectors. Similar to other consulting firms, AlixPartners' performance depends heavily on a group of senior managing directors. Because these senior professionals possess industry expertise and experience sought by clients, retaining this group of people is critical to AlixPartners' long-term success. Its approach has been to compensate its senior professional generously, which we expect to continue under CVC's majority ownership. In addition to competition for senior professionals, the consulting market is also highly competitive. AlixPartners faces several competitors in each of its practice areas, many of which are significantly larger and better capitalized. For 2012, we are expecting mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth based on increased demand and consultant staffing. We expect that utilization will likely remain near current levels or decrease modestly. The demand for turnaround and restructuring services appears to have stabilized after declines in 2010 and most of the other practices are showing good growth in early 2012. We expect the EBITDA margin to return to the low-20% area in 2012. AlixPartners' EBITDA margin in 2011 was 20.2%, up from 18.9% in 2010. Pro forma for the proposed recapitalization, debt leverage at the end of 2011 was 6.1x (including $80.4 million in present value of operating lease obligations), a significant increase from 3.4x one year ago. We expect debt leverage to decrease below 6x by the end of 2012 and near 5.5x by the end of 2013. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.6x in 2011, down from 7.5x in 2010. AlixPartners converted about 13.6% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2011, down from its long-term average of about 30%. This was caused by increased distributions (in addition to for tax purposes) to partners. In the absence of extra distributions to partners, we expect the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow to be around 20% in 2012. Liquidity AlixPartners has adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect cash sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%. -- AlixPartners is likely, in our view, to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Liquidity sources include some cash, availability under the undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility, and our expectation of more than $25 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012. AlixPartners is subject to an incurrence covenant on the revolving credit facility, which only comes into effect when the revolving credit facility is drawn. The company is not subject to maintenance financial covenants. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. Over the past several years, AlixPartners has broadened its non-restructuring services and expanded into new geographies. If the company can continue to broaden its client base, profitably grow its non-restructuring practices, and decrease and maintain it debt leverage to less than 5.5x, we could raise the rating over the longer term. If the demand for restructuring services declines and AlixPartners is unable to expand its other practices to offset the decline, resulting in debt leverage exceeding 6.5x on a prolonged basis, we could lower the rating to 'B'. Additionally, if discretionary cash flow narrows toward breakeven, we could also lower the rating. Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From AlixPartners LLP Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB/Watch Neg/-- New Rating Senior Secured $600 mil 1st lien term loan B due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 3 $75 mil 1st lien revolver due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 3 $220 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due 2019 B- Recovery Rating 6