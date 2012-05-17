(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 - Bank regulators Monday forged ahead with final guidance regarding
internal stress testing for large banking organizations with consolidated assets
greater than $10 billion. Fitch Ratings views the supervisory guidance as sound
and sufficiently flexible for firms to be able to comply. We note that the
largest financial institutions already employ most if not all components of the
guidance and should not face any hurdles complying.
We view stress testing as an essential and important component of sound risk
management practices, analyzing, and viewing positively multiple approaches to
stress testing. However, the governance, controls, and how management informs
its decision-making related to stress-testing framework are of particular
importance in our assessment of a bank's risk management.
Regulators also clarified that smaller banks (consolidated assets less than $10
billion) would not be subject to the same principles on stress-testing as their
larger counterparts, most notably as they relate to enterprise wide
stress-testing. However, we note that the guidance lays out a framework for best
practices that will likely filter down to smaller banks, particularly those
closer to the $10 billion threshold that will need to be prepared should they
grow. Smaller banks are still expected to understand and prepare for potential
adverse outcomes in their institutions.
The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the
Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) collectively outlined its final
framework for stress testing, which includes what should be captured, multiple
approaches, forward-looking, actionable, and have strong governance and
controls. The guidance also outlines various approaches including scenarios,
sensitivity analysis, enterprise-wide stress testing, and reverse stress
testing. Importantly, banks should be stressing capital and liquidity.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)