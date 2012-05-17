May 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A., de C.V.'s (Grupo Senda) local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its USD150 million senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2015 as follows: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-';--Local currency IDR to 'B' from 'B-'; --USD150 million secured guaranteed notes due in 2015 to 'B/RR4' from 'B-'/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects the positive trend in the company's operating performance coupled with an important business deleveraging during the last 24-month (LTM) period ended in March 2012. The Stable Outlook incorporates the expectation that during the next 12-month period ending in March 2013 Grupo Senda will maintain a stable credit profile. The Stable Outlook also reflects the view that the wave of violence affecting several Mexican states will not interrupt the stable trend in the company's operating results during 2012. Fitch expects the company will close 2012 with an EBITDA margin at around 22%. The company's gross leverage is expected to remain stable around 3x, and free cash flow (FCF) generation is anticipated to be neutral during 2012 as Grupo Senda should implement its capex plan without increasing current debt levels. Liquidity is expected to remain fragile with significant levels of debt payments scheduled for the next 24 months relative to its cash position. Grupo Senda's ratings reflect the company's leading market position in the highly competitive and fragmented intercity bus passenger transportation sector in Mexico, moderate leverage, limited FCF generation, and weak liquidity resulting from its significant dependence on external liquidity to fund debt maturities during the next 24 months ending in March 2014. The 'B/RR4' ratings on the company's public debt reflect average recovery prospects given default. Grupo Senda's ratings also incorporate the company's exposure to foreign exchange risk, as 90% of its revenues are in Mexican pesos and approximately 70% of its debt is denominated in U.S. dollars. The ratings also incorporate industry-related risks such as seasonal fluctuations in passengers, cyclicality risk affecting the personnel segment, and volatile fuel costs. Positively, the company benefits from the importance of bus transportation within Mexico, which results from income constraints that limit the ability of many people to use more expensive alternative means of transportation, such as automobiles or airlines. Stable Operational Results Reflect Focus on Route Rationalization: Grupo Senda's cash flow generation, measured by EBITDA, totaled MXN766 million, MXN813 million, and MXN840 million, during 2010, 2011, and LTM March 2012, respectively, consolidating its recovery from 2009, when the company reached an EBITDA of MXN528 million. The ratings incorporate the view that Grupo Senda's EBITDA margin will remain stable at around 22% during 2012. EBITDA improvement and stabilization was driven primarily by the company's route rationalization strategy implemented during LTM March 2012, which was reflected in lower kilometer (KM) per bus levels of 23,930; 22,705; and, 21,696 during third quarter 2011,(3Q'11), 4Q'll, and 1Q'12, respectively; representing declines of 13%, 19%, and 16% over the same quarter of the prior year. The company's more conservative capacity management resulted in an improving level of its operating margin per bus, reaching MXN43,797, MXN55,505; MXN56,302; and MXN34,721, during the 2Q11, 3Q'11, 4Q'11, and 1Q'12, and representing changes of 15.1%, 31.7%, (10.7%) and 32.0%, respectively, over the same quarters of the prior year. The decline in 4Q'11 operating margin per bus primarily reflects the 10.8% increase in diesel prices over the same quarter of the prior year. The route rationalization efforts follow and complement the improvement in the company's average ticket price per KM, which increased 26% and 13% during the periods of LTM September 2010 and LTM September 2011, respectively. Gross Leverage Expected to Be around 3.0x by End of 2012: Grupo Senda's leverage has remained stable; the recent developments in the company's gross leverage mirror the trending in its operations taking place during the last 24-month period ended in March 2012. Grupo Senda's gross leverage, measured by total debt/EBITDA, has declined, falling to 5.5x, 3.6x, and 3.4x by the end of December 2009, March 2011, and March 2012, respectively. Fitch expects the company to manage its balance sheet with total debt-to-EBITDA around 3.0x during the next 12 months ended in March 2013. By the end of March 2012, on-balance-sheet debt totaled MXN2,880 million (USD225 million), which primarily consists of the corporate bonds (MXN1,921 million, or USD150 million), financial leases (MXN776 million, or USD61 million), and revolving facilities with local banks (MXN183 million, or USD14 million). By the end of March 2012, the company has no off-balance-sheet debt under operating leases. Failure to Improve Liquidity Incorporated; Remains Main Credit Concern: The company failed to improve its liquidity position during 2011. By the end of March 2012, the company's liquidity remains weak and continues to have a high dependency on third parties to cover its liquidity position as well as roll over short-term debt. As of March 2012, the company's debt payments due during 2012 and 2013 totaled MXN650 million, including revolving credit lines of MXN132 million, while its cash position was MXN175 million, covering only 40% of its short-term debt and representing 4.6% of its LTM revenues or 17 days of operations, which is considered very fragile and remains the weakest aspect of the company's credit profile. The ratings incorporate the view that Grupo Senda's liquidity position will not materially improve during the next 12 months ended in March 2013, as the company's financial strategy should continue to be based on rolling over its short-term debt, while trying to achieve a major refinancing during the 2013-14 period through the combination of an international issuance and/or a syndicated bank loan. Limited FCF Generation Driven by Capex, Neutral FCF in 2012: During LTM March 2012, the company's FCF was negative at MXN43 million; this level of negative FCF represents 1.2%, and 27% of the company's LTM revenue and cash position at the end of March 2012, respectively. The company's FCF calculation for the period considers cash flow from operations - after interest paid - of MXN287 million less capital expenditures of MXN330 million. During 2012, FCF is expected to be neutral as the company is planning a MXN250 million capex program - recently revised by the management - to acquire new buses, which should be primarily funded with its own cash flow from operations. The company's total debt is not expected to increase during 2012. The ratings do not incorporate the impact on the company's credit quality of the execution of any specific project with local governments, since management has stated that this decision has been delayed due to the election process taking place in Mexico during this year. If the company decides to resume its plans to develop any specific project that represents an additional business segment its impact in the company's credit quality (margin, leverage, and liquidity) will be incorporated after full information is disclosed. Rating Drivers: A negative rating action could be triggered by a combination of the following: deterioration of the company's credit protection measures due to sizeable negative FCF driven by poor operational results and/or unexpected capex levels funded with short-term debt. Expectations by Fitch of total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA consistently at 4.5x will likely result in a downgrade. Increasing competition followed by the return to discounted-price practices as a key component of the company's business strategy to gain market share would likely result in a negative rating action. Conversely, Fitch will view as factors that could trigger a positive rating action a combination of the following: improvement in cash flow generation and business deleverage above expectations incorporated in the ratings, coupled with solid liquidity, and positive FCF generation resulting in FCF margin above 10%.