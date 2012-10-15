OVERVIEW -- We have affirmed our rankings as AVERAGE on The Situs Companies. -- The outlook is developing. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' has affirmed its AVERAGE rankings on The Situs Companies as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany operating under the names of Situs Asset Management Ltd. and Situs Management GmbH, respectively (collectively SAM). In our servicer evaluation report published today (see "Servicer Evaluation: The Situs Companies"), we explain that our AVERAGE rankings are based on the following: -- The Situs Companies (Situs), the U.S.-based parent entity, has undergone a change of ownership since our previous evaluation in August 2011. Therefore, there is a new corporate structure in place. -- SAM's business plans are comprehensive--mainly focusing on the acquisition of Deutsche Bank AG's servicing operation. This is a significant undertaking for SAM and the plans reflect the acquisition. -- Staffing levels have been reasonably consistent and the workforce is experienced. Training and development levels are at the low end of what we tend to see with ranked servicers, but are mitigated in our opinion, by the experience of the workforce. -- The internal audit and risk management controls are less robust than we would expect for a servicer that we rank as AVERAGE. We intend to review these matters further in the coming months. -- The IT platform appears to us to meet SAM's business needs, and SAM enjoys the support of Situs in the continued development of systems. -- SAM is planning to introduce a new servicing system called Enterprise in the coming months. We understand that it has already been launched in the U.S. -- The volumes of loans in both primary and special servicing have reduced significantly since our previous evaluation. Our AVERAGE rankings assume that all of Deutsche Bank's loans will be successfully transferred to SAM. OUTLOOK The outlook is developing on SAM as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany. SAM plans some significant changes for its business in the coming months following the acquisition of the Deutsche Bank portfolio. Depending on how the implementation progresses, we may raise or lower our ranking by our next review. MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION Our subrankings on SAM for management and organization are AVERAGE as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany. LOAN ADMINISTRATION Our subrankings for loan administration on SAM are AVERAGE as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany. FINANCIAL POSITION We have performed a review of The Situs Companies' consolidated financial statements. Based on this review, we consider the financial position to be Sufficient to support the servicing activities of SAM as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany for the next 12 to 18 months. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Servicer Evaluation: The Situs Companies, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Servicer Evaluation: Situs Global Servicing GmbH, Jan. 26, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List, published monthly