Oct 15 - The rapid growth of Eagle Ford shale production reflects its fiscal
and economic advantages over other natural gas and oil basins, providing
companies with some of the highest returns of any unconventional play in the
U.S., according to a Fitch Ratings report.
The Eagle Ford shale region benefits from high liquids content, high initial oil
production rates, an established pipeline and midstream infrastructure, and
proximity to gulf coast energy and petrochemicals markets. Furthermore, Fitch
notes that producers and infrastructure developers face relatively fewer
environmental, political, and regulatory obstacles in energy-friendly Texas than
in competing shale basins such as the Marcellus and Utica.
The ramp-up in production has in turn spurred the development of additional
gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation
infrastructure. Numerous oil and natural gas-related midstream and pipeline
projects will be completed in late 2012 to mid-2013, which Fitch believes should
help relieve temporary bottlenecks.
In contrast to the Marcellus region, no individual midstream or pipeline company
has outsized exposure to the Eagle Ford region and current investments are not
generally viewed as 'make or break' commitments for individual issuers in the
space. Financing decisions made by companies have been generally balanced.
Utilization of joint venture (JV) structures has allowed for the efficient
sharing of assets between developers and lowered external financing
requirements.
The full commentary 'Eagle Ford Shale Report' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' Included in the report is analysis for each of the major
companies with significant Eagle Shale exposure.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Eagle Ford Shale Report (Midstream and
Pipeline Sector - Economics Driving Growth)