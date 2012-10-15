(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung
AG's (WL, life insurance), Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG's
(WV; property and casualty insurance) and Wuerttembergische Krankenversicherung
AG's (WK, health insurance) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' and
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the IFS
ratings and the IDRs have been revised to Stable from Positive. The agency has
also affirmed Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG's (W&W AG) Long-term IDR at
'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Positive. W&W AG is the holding
company of the Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische group (W&W). WL's EUR130m
subordinated debt issue is affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The revision of the Outlooks reflects the Negative Outlooks of the group's
building society Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG (WBSK; 'BBB+'/Negative) and the bank
Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank (WBP; 'BBB+'/Negative). Since W&W group is a
financial conglomerate operating in life, health, and property/casualty
insurance as well as a building society business and other banking activities
the rating levels for its core insurance entities also depend on the credit
quality of WBSK and WBP.
The affirmations of the IFS reflect the improved profitability during the past
two years and the expectation that the W&W2015 strategic initiative will lead to
sustained profitability of the group from 2012. The capitalisation of W&W's
insurance entities has benefitted from the de-risking of their investment
portfolio, in particular via the reduction of the exposure to peripheral
eurozone sovereigns, and group capitalisation continues to be supportive of the
current ratings. Fitch views WV, WL and WK as core and integral parts of W&W.
For 1H12 W&W reported a 42% increase in net profit to EUR131m (EUR92m), driven
by a strong increase of the net profit in the banking division (EUR41.2m
compared with EUR0.3m in 1H11) and declining insurance profits (EUR61.9m after
EUR79.8m). New business was up in almost all segments, but life new business
improved only due to an increase in single-premium business. Based on the H1
results the company has confirmed its net profit target of EUR250m for the full
year.
In 2011 the acquisition cost ratio of the group's life insurance activities
improved to 5.5% from 6.2% while the expense ratio remained at 2.7%. Despite
this improvement both ratios remained above the German market average while the
lapse ratio of 4.5% (4.6%) was better than the market average. WL's regulatory
solvency margin, which during 2010 increased to 171% (165%), declined in 2011 to
156.3%.
WV achieved a gross combined ratio of 92.7% (2010: 97.6%), supported by lower
claims, higher reserve releases and a small decline in the expense ratio to
28.7% from 29.0%. Given the strong technical results, investment income was kept
at a low level and the net investment yield reached just 2.9%. For 2012 Fitch
expects W&W to see a normalization of the combined ratio to about 96%.
Earlier this year W&W announced a further optimization initiative, W&W2015,
which aims to build on the success of the W&W2012 program that was initiated to
improve profitability and reduce expenses. The new program extends the
initiative in order to offset the negative implications from the low interest
environment.
Solid progress with successfully implementing the W&W2015 initiative would be a
key rating driver for an upgrade. For this Fitch would expect the cost- and
efficiency ratio to improve further, at least to the levels of the peer group
and regulatory solvency ratios of the operating insurance entities at least to
the 160% level. Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if there was a
substantial erosion of capital with regulatory capital ratios of the insurance
entities falling below 150%. A downgrade of the ratings could also arise if WBSK
and WBP were to be downgraded by more than one notch.
W&W is a bancassurance group operating mainly in Germany. At end-2011, W&W had
total assets of EUR75bn. W&W generated gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR3.8bn
in 2011. WL and WV are the group's main insurance entities and rank among the
top ten in the German life and non-life markets, in terms of GWP.
