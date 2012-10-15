Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Bpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Co. (ELC). Rationale The ratings on ELC reflect the company's weak capital adequacy, as measured by our model, and weak operating earnings. ELC saw the implementation of several initiatives aimed at improving operating performance in 2010. Although we view these initiatives as being potentially favorable for ELC's operating performance, their impact would need to deepen and be coupled with significant improvements in capital adequacy before we would consider an upgrade. ELC primarily sells individual accident and health insurance products through independent agents. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating Bpi (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.