(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Equity Funds, Sector Update here
Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings says in a European equity funds update that 30% of
European equity funds managed to attract net new assets over the past 12 months,
amid overall negative net new money for the whole European equity funds
universe. Most of these best sellers are managed by specialist or mid-sized
asset management companies.
European equity funds' assets under management (AUM) totalled EUR330bn at
end-August 2012, fairly steady for the year-to-date, as outflows have been
offset by the good market performance.
The style of European equity funds has shifted toward a multi-cap bias, while
also drifting towards a more growth profile. This move is consistent with
Fitch's analysis a year ago (see "Stock Picking in Equity Funds" dated 1
December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), which highlighted the search for quality
companies in a low growth environment.
The report also identifies wide funds' performance dispersion among the universe
of European equity funds, with small and mid-cap outperforming large cap by 3%
and European funds outperforming eurozone funds by 3% year-to-date. On top of
the "growth" versus "value" style, these factors largely contribute to the
divergence between European funds performances. Furthermore, pure alpha
generation (i.e. performance not driven by the market) proved difficult to
achieve.
"More than half of the funds delivered zero or negative alpha, with a relatively
high proportion of large negative alpha generators", says Charlotte Quiniou,
Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating Group.
Fitch also outlined that two-thirds of total AUM is concentrated with just 30
companies. The three largest asset managers (Fidelity, Amundi and BNP Paribas)
jointly manage 17.3% of European equity funds' assets.
The sector update, entitled 'European Equity Funds Sector Update', is available
at www.fitchratings.com.
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt-in here.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)