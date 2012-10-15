Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Oklahoma
Water Resources Board (OWRB or the board) revolving fund revenue bonds:
--$89,315,000 series 2012B.
The series 2012B bonds are expected to price via negotiation during the week of
October 22. Bond proceeds will fund clean water loans for governmental entities,
reimburse the board for amounts advanced to make clean water loans, and finance
state matching funds.
In addition, Fitch affirms its ratings on the following revolving fund revenue
bonds:
--$523,690,000 outstanding revolving fund revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by loan repayments pledged to bondholders as well as debt
service reserves and interest earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG CREDIT ENHANCEMENT: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess
of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio
Stress Calculator (PSC).
MODERATE POOL DIVERSITY: OWRB's combined borrower pool is large and moderately
diverse in comparison to similar municipal loan pools. The pool consists of more
than 140 obligors, with only one exhibiting concentration greater than 7%. The
largest borrower, Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority (TMUA), represents about
11.8% of the total loan pool.
CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION STRENGTHENS PROGRAM: The clean water SRF (CWSRF) and
drinking water SRF (DWSRF) are cross-collateralized with one another, which
allows shortfalls in one fund to be covered by surpluses in the other, further
enhancing bondholder security.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG DEFAULT TOLERANCE
Annual cash flow coverage from repayments of pledged loans combined with
scheduled reserve de-allocations remains strong, exceeding 1.47x annually. Cash
flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt
service even with hypothetical loan defaults of 100% over any four year period.
This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability stress hurdle, which is derived
based on the aggregate credit quality of the program's pledged loan pool.
POOL EXHIBITS MODERATE BORROWER DIVERSIFICATION
The loan portfolio reflects moderate diversification with the largest borrower,
TMUA, constituting approximately 11.8% of the outstanding loan pool.
Concentration of the top 10 largest obligors is about 53.5% of the total
portfolio. Pool loan provisions are very strong, with the majority secured by
water and/or wastewater revenue pledges and many supplemented with revenue
pledges such as sales tax.
STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS
The board structures its program using a hybrid (cash flow/reserve fund) model,
with each series of bonds issued under the master trust agreement and secured
primarily by separate portfolios of DWSRF and CWSRF loans and separate reserve
funds or excess loan repayments. However, released reserves, excess loan
repayments, and investment earnings are deposited into the deficiency fund,
which may be used, if necessary, to pay debt service requirements on any series
of SRF bonds issued under the master trust agreement. The program is also
enhanced by a cross-collateralization feature of the separate CWSRF and DWSRF
programs, which allows reserves from one program to be available for use by the
other, as well as conservative underwriting standards.
In total, loan assets (both principal and interest) pledged to the bonds total
over $1.2 billion. Aggregate cash flow coverage including scheduled reserve
releases ranges between 1.4x to 1.6x. In addition to pledged loan assets, $99.7
million in reserves is available and invested in investment agreements provided
by Transamerica Life Insurance Company (rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by
Fitch). The master trust indenture contains a relatively weak additional bonds
test of 1.1x the annual debt service requirements on all master trust bonds.
