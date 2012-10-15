Overview
-- U.S. web-services provider Endurance International Group Inc. is
entering into $800 million first-lien term loan, and $315 million second-lien
term loan. It will use proceeds to repay existing debt as well as to pay a
dividend to shareholders.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and
revising the outlook to negative from stable. We are also assigning a 'B'
issue-level rating to the company's first-lien senior secured debt and 'CCC+'
issue-level rating to the company's second-lien senior secured debt.
-- The negative outlook reflects the pro forma increase in leverage and
deterioration in debt protection metrics.
Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Burlington, Mass.-based Endurance International
Group Inc. We also revised the outlook to negative from stable.
In addition, we are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating
of '3' to the company's proposed $800 million first-lien term loan. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
for lenders in the event of payment default. At the same time, we assigned a
'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6' to the company's
proposed $315 million second-lien term loan. The recovery rating of '6',
indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in
the event of payment default.
We also affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' on
the company's existing $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility.
The company is using the loan proceeds together with $22 million of cash on
hand to refinance existing debt and to pay a $300 million dividend to
shareholders.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects the company's aggressive financial policies and
deterioration in its pro forma debt protection metrics. The rating on
Endurance reflects the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile under our
criteria, characterized by highly competitive industry conditions with low
barriers to entry, and what we view as a "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile. The company's significant base of recurring revenues and stable cash
flow generation partly offset these factors.
Endurance is a Web-based service provider focusing on helping small and
midsize businesses to build, promote, and optimize their online presence. The
company's vulnerable business risk profile reflects Endurance's operation in a
highly fragmented industry with moderate switching costs, as well as
significant exposure to the small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) sector,
which historically has been more sensitive to weak economies than large
enterprises. In addition, the company's growth has largely reflected
acquisitions, resulting in a limited track record at its current operating
scale and profitability.
Endurance benefits from a leading market position of approximately 12% in the
fragmented Web-hosting industry, pro forma for the recent acquisitions of
HostGator and Homested/Intuit. In addition, recent acquisitions have enhanced
Endurance's revenue diversity by adding virtual private server (VPS),
dedicated and reseller hosting services, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY)
template segment of the hosting market to the company's offerings. We expect
Endurance to further improve its revenue mix via cross-selling add-on
products, like e-commerce tools and online marketing and productivity tools,
as well as via new product introductions, which should contribute to higher
margins and decreased customer churn rates.
Standard & Poor's expects the company's GAAP revenue to grow toward the $600
million area by the end of 2014 due to realization of deferred subscription
revenue from recently acquired companies, growth in its subscriber base, and
increased average revenue per user (ARPU). Further, we expect GAAP EBITDA
margins to expand to the 30% area over the next year through cost synergies,
increased contribution from higher margin value-added applications and
services, as well as growth-related economies of scale.
We revised our view of Endurance's financial risk profile to "highly
leveraged" from "aggressive," reflecting the proposed debt-financed
shareholder distribution, which will result in weaker debt protection metrics,
as well as a history of debt-financed acquisitions.
The company's historically acquisitive growth strategy (with subsequent
deferred revenue write-downs) and its largely subscription-based revenue model
result in significant increases in deferred revenues. As a result, we believe
that cash flow metrics better reflect both the company's underlying operating
performance and its credit quality, rather than debt to EBITDA metrics. We
expect the company's ratio of FOCF to debt to be in the mid-single-digit area
by the end of 2012.
Liquidity
Endurance's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Liquidity sources
include an access to an undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility, as well
as positive free operating cash flow. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt
amortization and small capital expenditure requirements of about 4% to 5% of
revenues. In addition, the company benefits from positive working capital,
since customers generally pay in advance for services. Finally, the company is
not a material cash tax payer.
Additional relevant aspects of Endurance's liquidity, in our view, are as
follows:
-- We expect coverage of cash sources to uses to be above 1.2x area in
the near term.
-- We also expect sources to exceed uses even if FOCF were to decline by
20% from current levels.
-- The new credit facilities do not include financial maintenance
covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the company's aggressive financial policy, and
weak pro forma FOCF to debt. We could lower the rating if FOCF to debt were to
decline to the low-single-digit area as a result of a significant loss of its
customer base, acquisition integration challenges, or additional debt. We
could revise the outlook to stable if Endurance can improve and sustain its
FOCF to debt measures in the high single digit area within the next 12 months,
either through operating performance improvement or debt reduction.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Endurance International Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
New Rating
Endurance International Group Inc.
Senior Secured
$315 Mil. Second-Lien Term Bank Ln CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
$800 Mil. First-Lien Term Bank Ln B
Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Endurance International Group Inc.
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Secured Second-Lien CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
