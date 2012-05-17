NEW YORK May 17 Standard & Poor's
investment-grade composite spread widened by 2 basis points
(bps) to 210 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 4 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A'
spreads widened by 2 bps each to 144 bps and 181 bps,
respectively, and 'BBB' widened by 1 bp to 254 bps. The 'BB'
spread widened by 1 bp to 465 bps, 'B' expanded by 5 bps to 692
bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 7 bps to 1,053 bps.
By industry, financial institutions widened by 1 bp to 297
bps. Banks widened by 4 bps to 327 bps. Industrials, utilities,
and telecommunications widened by 2 bps each to 301 bps, 212
bps, and 332 bps, respectively.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both
down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade
spread is above its one-year moving average of 203 bps and below
its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade
composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of
659 bps and its five-year moving average of 729 bps. We expect
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive
and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S.
corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the
short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic
conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.