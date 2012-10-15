Overview
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we lowered our sovereign ratings on the Kingdom of
Spain to 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook remains negative.
-- We consider that Spain-based utility Iberdrola has "high" exposure to
domestic country risk as it derived about 47% of revenues from Spain in 2011.
-- Furthermore, we see a risk that Iberdrola will struggle to achieve and
maintain credit ratios commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating in a more
challenging economic and fiscal environment.
-- We are therefore placing our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on
Iberdrola on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential for a downgrade if we
lower the rating on Spain to speculative grade. Furthermore, the CreditWatch
reflects our uncertainty over whether Iberdrola will be able to achieve credit
ratios commensurate with the rating in a deteriorating economic environment.
Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch
with negative implications its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating and
senior unsecured issue rating on Spain-based utility Iberdrola S.A. and
its subsidiaries Iberdrola USA, Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc., Scottish
Power Finance U.S., Scottish Power Ltd., and related entities.
We also placed on CreditWatch negative our 'mxAAA' long-term CaVal (Mexico)
national scale issue rating on the Mexican pesos (MXN) 1.5 billion notes due
2018, issued by Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U. and guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on
Iberdrola, Iberdrola USA, Scottish Power Scottish Power Ltd., and related
entities.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' on Oct. 10, 2012. The outlook on Spain remains
negative. (See "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And
Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal.) We assess Iberdrola as having "high" exposure to domestic
country risk as it derived about 47% of revenues from Spain in 2011.
Furthermore, we see risks that Iberdrola will struggle to achieve and maintain
credit ratios commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating, namely, Standard &
Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 20%, in a
more challenging economic and fiscal environment. The group is due to announce
its strategic plan on Oct. 24, 2012. We will assess whether this plan will be
sufficient to counterbalance the potential downside in our forecasts as a
result of ongoing weak power market fundamentals in Spain and the U.K.;
increased political risk; delays in tariff deficit securitization; and/or a
potential electricity market reform that could have adverse consequences for
Iberdrola.
According to our criteria for rating non-sovereign entities in the European
Economic and Monetary Union, there is a maximum possible rating differential
of two notches between the ratings on Iberdrola and those on its related
investment-grade sovereign. Under the same criteria, in a theoretical scenario
where we lower the sovereign rating to speculative grade, we would allow the
rating on Iberdrola to exceed the sovereign rating by a maximum of one notch.
These criteria apply to Iberdrola because we assess it as having "high"
exposure to domestic country risk. We base our assessment on the utility
sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk, and the fact that Iberdrola
currently derives almost one-half of its revenues from Spain.
We believe that the challenging macroeconomic and business environment in
Spain continues to weaken Iberdrola's business risk profile, which we continue
to assess as "strong." We anticipate that the group's EBITDA from Spain will
decline in 2012 due to intensifying pressure on the profitability of its
domestic operations in both the liberalized and regulated markets. We view the
revenues from Spanish regulated networks as more robust because they are
currently immune to volume and price risks and are partially hedged against
inflation and sovereign bond yield increases. We believe that regulatory risk
is increasing, however, as fiscal and economic challenges rise.
A number of factors continue to underpin our assessment of Iberdrola's
"strong" business risk profile. Most importantly, the group benefits from cash
flow stability of about 70% of group EBITDA (at financial year-end Dec. 31,
2011) from regulated and quasi-regulated renewable operations. Furthermore,
the group benefits from significant scale and geographic diversity from its
vertically integrated utility operations in the U.K., the U.S., and Latin
America.
On Sept. 14, 2012, the Spanish government announced preliminary plans for an
electricity sector reform. We view positively the fact that the measures aim
to spread the cost of eliminating the tariff deficit between the end customers
and the government, and propose to eliminate future tariff deficit
accumulation. The tariff deficit consists of liabilities that the Spanish
government owes the utilities for past and current system costs that were not
passed on to consumers.
We are concerned, however, that the government's assumptions of successful
market liberalization and achievement of full pass-through of a revenue tax in
a situation of economic hardship and a heavily oversupplied electricity market
are optimistic, at least in the near term. We also note that the plans are yet
to be drafted into a bill and approved by Parliament.
We continue to assess Iberdrola's financial risk profile as "significant,"
based on the group's relatively high leverage and credit metrics that are
below our rating guidelines. We believe that Iberdrola's management is
committed to reducing debt leverage, as evident in the past by asset
disposals, the moderation of capital expenditure (capex), and the payment of
scrip dividends. We will assess whether, under the new strategic plan to be
announced on Oct. 24, 2012, Iberdrola is able to achieve 20% adjusted FFO to
debt on a sustainable basis. We see this ratio as commensurate with the 'BBB+'
long-term rating, as long as the rating on Spain remains the same.
Liquidity
The short-term corporate credit rating on Iberdrola is 'A-2', and reflects the
long-term corporate credit rating and our view of Iberdrola's "strong"
liquidity profile under our criteria. Over the next 12 and 24 months, we
forecast that liquidity sources--mainly comprising operating cash flow and
available bank lines--will cover projected uses--comprising capex, debt
maturities, and dividends--by at least 1.5x and 1.0x, respectively. Our
assessment of the group's liquidity is underpinned by:
-- Iberdrola's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term
marketable securities of about EUR2.1 billion as of June 30, 2012;
-- A total of about EUR7 billion in undrawn committed credit lines with
maturities longer than 12 months; and
-- Our forecast that Iberdrola will generate adjusted FFO of about EUR6
billion in 2012.
This compares with our forecast that, over the next 12 months, Iberdrola faces:
-- EUR3.5 billion in capex under our base-case scenario;
-- Dividend payments of about EUR1 billion (part of which could be non-cash
through a scrip dividend); and
-- About EUR3.5 billion in short-term debt maturing over the next 12
months.
About 40% of these maturities include commercial paper and short-term
facilities that the group expects to roll over as it has done in the past.
However, this depends on the strength of the Spanish banking system and its
ability to support such a roll-over of short-term debt.
Further supporting our opinion of Iberdrola's "strong" liquidity position is
the group's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events and maintain
a limited need for refinancing. Additional supports are the group's
flexibility to reduce capital spending or sell assets; its sound bank
relationships with a diversified pool of counterparties; its solid standing in
credit markets; and its generally prudent risk management.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement reflects the negative outlook on the long-term
rating on Spain and our view of the risk that Iberdrola might not be able to
achieve credit metrics commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating over the
medium-to-long term. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch once we assess the
group's strategic plan to be announced on Oct. 24, 2012.
We will likely lower the rating on Iberdrola by one notch if we consider that
Iberdrola could struggle to achieve and maintain adjusted FFO to debt of about
20%. This could occur if weaker conditions than we forecast in the group's key
markets, Spain in particular, weigh on its profitability. In addition, a
potential increase in political risk, for example, due to government policies
that aim to extract cash from power utilities in Spain, could also prevent
Iberdrola from achieving the guideline ratio.
Furthermore, if we downgrade Spain by one notch, we will likely lower the
long-term rating on Iberdrola by two notches, and the short-term rating by one
notch. This is because under our criteria, there is a maximum allowed
differential of one notch between the ratings on Iberdrola and those on Spain,
since we assess Iberdrola as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk.
That said, in the event of a further downgrade of Spain, we would evaluate
Iberdrola's stand-alone credit quality separately from that of Spain.
We would likely remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them if we come
to believe that, as a result of measures undertaken as part of Iberdrola's
updated strategic plan, the group can sustain credit metrics commensurate with
the ratings.
Related Criteria and Research
-- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept.18,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004
-- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Rating Actions On Spanish Power
Utilities?, April 4, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Iberdrola S.A.
Scottish Power U.K. PLC
Scottish Power U.K. Holdings Ltd.
Scottish Power Ltd.
Scottish Power Investments Ltd.
Scottish Power Generation Ltd.
Scottish Power Energy Retail Ltd.
Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings Ltd.
Scottish Power Energy Management Ltd.
SP Transmission Ltd.
SP Manweb PLC
SP Distribution Ltd.
Iberdrola USA
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc.
Scottish Power Finance U.S.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Iberdrola S.A.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
Iberdrola Finance Ireland Ltd.
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.
Senior Unsecured Debt* mxAAA/Watch Neg mxAAA
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
Iberdrola International B.V.
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
Iberdrola USA
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
SP Manweb PLC
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
SPD Finance UK PLC
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
Scottish Power U.K. PLC
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Scottish Power U.K. PLC
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB+/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed
Iberdrola International B.V.
Commercial Paper* A-2
*Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A.
