(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Motorists Life Insurance Co. (MLIC). Rationale The ratings on MLIC primarily reflect the company's volatile and weak operating performance based on its statutory pretax return on assets. MLIC's consistent premium growth and good capital adequacy, as measured by our model, support the ratings. MLIC is a regional life insurer licensed in 16 states. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, it commenced operations in 1965. The company is 70% owned by Motorists Mutual Insurance Co., a large multiple-line property and casualty insurer. The remaining 30% of ownership rests with Motorists Commercial Mutual Insurance Co. (formerly American Hardware Mutual Insurance Co.), a national property and casualty insurer. We rate MLIC on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Motorists Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating BBpi (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)