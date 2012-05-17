Overview
-- Agilent Technologies Inc. will acquire Denmark-based Dako A/S, a
clinical diagnostic and research provider specializing in cancer, for $2.2
billion funded completely with offshore cash.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' corporate credit and senior unsecured
ratings on the company.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will
remain consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, even when
stressed for cyclical volatility.
Rating Action
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Santa Clara, Calif.-based
electronic measurement and life science tool manufacturer Agilent Technologies
Inc. following its agreement to purchase unrated Dako A/S. We expect Agilent
to fund the acquisition with its substantial offshore cash.
Credit metrics are not expected to improve materially; Agilent is paying a
transaction multiple in excess of 20x projected 2012 EBITDA including
synergies.
Rationale
The 'BBB+' rating reflects Agilent's "satisfactory" business risk profile and
"intermediate" financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our base-case
expectation that organic revenue growth will moderate to about 6% and EBITDA
margins will remain in the low 20% area, with some expansion because of
operating leverage, productivity improvement, and Varian integration
synergies. We still expect adjusted debt leverage to be about 1.5x through
2012, and expect growth in Asian markets--particularly in the electronic
measurement division--to support the growth rate. While Agilent's exposure to
cyclical end markets could jeopardize our expectations, the rating could
tolerate our stress case, which contemplates a 15% revenue decline and EBITDA
margins of 15% for a short duration.
The satisfactory business risk profile reflects Agilent's leading market
position, product diversity, and growing markets offset by cyclical end
markets and still-low amounts of recurring revenue. Agilent is a leading
provider of electronic and bio-analytical measurement solutions to the
electronics, communications, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries.
The company's revenue grew 10% in the 12 months ended April 30, 2012, to $6.8
billion. In fiscal 2011 (ended Oct. 30) revenue grew 21% (17% organic), after
a strong fiscal 2010 that also saw revenues grow by 21%.
Agilent's recent strong performance was evident in all of its business
segments. Its life science business is benefiting from growth in
Asia--particularly China--and we expect this to continue on strength in the
academic and government sectors from next-generation sequencing. A recovery in
pharmaceutical and biotechnology spending also contributed to performance, but
we expect slower growth from this segment in the near term; we believe
research & development budgets for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers
will be pressured. We expect Agilent's electronic measurement division to
continue boosting growth at a high single-digit pace, driven by the wireless
market (4G) and technology growth in emerging markets, outpacing the overall
economy. Agilent's new product introductions should help it gain some market
share.
We believe Agilent has become less exposed to cyclical volatility since its
2009 downturn. Its electronic measurement business pro forma for Dako will be
about 46% of revenue (compared with the current 50% of revenue), and its cost
structure is more variable compared with 2009. We do not expect a repeat of
the 2009 trough, when revenue declined 22%. We expect Agilent's recurring
revenue to be only 30% of its total revenue, well under higher-rated Thermo
Fisher, at 65%. (Thermo Fisher's product mix and end markets are more diverse,
and less cyclical.) By comparison, Life Technologies' recurring revenue is
about 80%, but it has less end market diversity than Agilent; therefore, we
also view their business risk as satisfactory.
Agilent's intermediate financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) is
supported its credit metrics and commitment to maintain reported debt leverage
below 2.0x. Debt to EBITDA was 1.6x at April 30, 2012--it has been below 2x
for five quarters. We believe adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will remain near
Agilent's historical and stated goal of under 2x in the near term. Funds from
operations (FFO) to debt exceed 50% on an LTM basis; we expect it to do so
over the next few years. We expect its cash balance to be about $1.7 billion
pro forma for the Dako transaction, which also bolsters Agilent's financial
profile. Most of its cash remains offshore, and we expect it to be used for
acquisitions. While current credit metrics are strong for the intermediate
financial risk profile, they can weaken considerably if there is another
downturn in the global economy.
Liquidity
We believe Agilent's liquidity is exceptional. Sources of cash likely will
exceed mandatory uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant supporting
aspects of Agilent's liquidity profile are:
-- The pending acquisition of Dako has a negative impact on liquidity
this year, with sources covering uses by 1.7x. We expect this measure to
improve to over 5x in 2013.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, sources would continue to exceed uses
by over $1.8 billion.
-- With ample cash balances of about $1.7 billion pro forma for the
transaction and our expectations of annual free cash flows in excess of $900
million, we believe Agilent could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact,
low-probability events.
-- Agilent has full availability of its $400 million revolving credit
facility, which has a leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x.
-- We expect uses to include about $250 million for capital expenditures,
some investment in working capital, $140 million of dividend payments, and net
share repurchases of about $100 million
-- We believe Agilent has very prudent financial risk management.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Agilent reflects our expectation that credit
metrics will remain consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile,
even when stressed for cyclical volatility. We also expect Agilent to maintain
its strong competitive position.
A higher rating is possible if we view Agilent's business risk as strong. For
this to occur, it would need to further diversify its business and lower its
exposure to the cyclical electronic measurements business to less than 30% of
revenue at a minimum and its recurring revenue base would need to approach
50%. A higher rating would also be predicated on maintaining its intermediate
financial risk profile.
A lower rating is possible if leverage exceeds 2.5x and FFO to debt declines
below 40%--and we expect these weaker credit metrics to remain for more than
one year. The current rating provides cushion for a moderate downturn;
therefore, credit metrics would likely weaken if the company embarks on an
unexpected debt-financed share repurchase program or a large debt-financed
acquisition that deviates from our view of the company's conservative
financial policy.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB+