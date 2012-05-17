Overview
-- U.S. retailer J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s first-quarter results were
significantly below expectations.
-- Credit metrics have deteriorated substantially and we believe that
they could weaken further over the next few quarters.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'BB' and
placing it and other ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch indicates that the rating is vulnerable to a further
downgrade after we reassess the company's business and financial strategies.
Rating Action
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney Co. Inc. to 'BB-' from 'BB'
and placed it and other Penney ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rationale
The downgrade follows J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s announcement of its first-quarter
results, which were meaningfully below our expectations. As a result of the
poor performance during this period, we estimate that leverage is now in the
mid-5.0x area and that interest coverage has deteriorated to about 2.6x.
We believe that the company's performance is likely to be weak throughout the
balance of the year, and that further disruptions are likely, as it implements
its new merchandising and pricing strategy. In our view, credit metrics will
probably deteriorate further over the next 12 months. The CreditWatch
placement indicates that the rating is vulnerable to a further downgrade after
we reassess the company's business and financial strategies.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing in the near term, after
discussions with management about the implementation of their new strategy and
gaining further visibility into some of the company's revenue and margin
trends. Specifically, we are interested in customer acceptance of the new
pricing model as well as steps the company is taking to improve its
merchandise. Although the elimination of the company's dividend will
strengthen cash flow going forward, a better understanding of the company's
longer-term financial policies would also be an important component to our
analysis.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB/Stable/--
J.C. Penney Corp. Inc.
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating 3 3