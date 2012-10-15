Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on the following Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) state infrastructure bank (SIB) revenue bonds: --Approximately $84 million SIB revenue bonds, series 2005A and 2007. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by pledged loan repayments, interest earnings and reserve funds KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG PROGRAM ENHANCEMENT: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the FDOT SIB has significant structural loan default tolerance through overcollateralization from loan repayments, equity contributions and debt service reserves. Substantial overcollateralization produces projected minimum annual debt service (ADS) coverage of 4.7x. HISTORICALLY STRONG STATE SUPPORT: In the past, the state has demonstrated a commitment to the program through annual appropriations and that support is anticipated to continue. LOWER RECOVERIES LIMIT PROGRAM QUALITY: While coverage levels are strong, if any defaults were to occur, recoveries are not expected to be as high as those for certain traditional 'AAA' rated federal state revolving fund (SRF) programs, whose loans are secured by tax-backed or utility system pledges. In addition, the program's reliance on state capital contributions distinguishes this credit from most traditional 'AAA' rated SRF programs, which are federally capitalized with strong federal oversight. HIGH BORROWER CONCENTRATION: The SIB is a highly concentrated portfolio of 14 participants with the largest 10 borrowers comprising approximately 97% of the portfolio. SOLID LOAN QUALITY REFLECTS UNDERWRITING: The SIB's solid underwriting guidelines and program policies have resulted in a high quality portfolio as approximately 71.4% of the pledged loans are estimated to be investment-grade quality and there have been no loan defaults to date. However, approximately 50% of the loan pool's security is backed by economically sensitive pledges - toll and sales tax revenues. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED STRONG COVERAGE AND STATE SUPPORT: The SIB program's ability to sustain strong debt service coverage from loan repayments and annual appropriations from the state could result in a rating upgrade. CONSISTENT LOAN PERFORMANCE: Continued positive borrower loan performance could lead to a rating upgrade. CREDIT PROFILE SIGNIFICANT ABILITY TO WITHSTAND RATING STRESS HURDLE The SIB's overcollateralization from excess cash flows, equity contributions and reserve funds allow loans to withstand defaults of 100% for any four-year period. This greatly exceeds Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator stress hurdle of 27.6% and 32.7% at the 'AA' and 'AAA' rating levels, respectively. The program's minimum annual debt service (ADS) coverage for the life of the bonds is 4.68x and management does not anticipate additional bond issuance in the near term due to sufficient program capital. RESERVE PROVIDES ADDITIONAL ENHANCMENT Bonds secured by the SIB's master resolution are backed on a parity basis by bond and equity funded loans to borrowers for transportation projects throughout the state. A reserve for all parity debt, funded by bond proceeds at the least of 10% of par outstanding, 1.0x maximum ADS, or 1.25x average ADS is also available to make up for shortfalls that could potentially occur due to any missed repayments. Currently, the reserve fund equals $10.3 million or 12.3% of outstanding bond par. The reserves are all invested in U.S. treasuries. CONCENTRATED POOL WITH HIGH QUALITY BORROWERS The pool's largest single-borrower, FDOT, represents 16% of the total outstanding loan portfolio. FDOT's concentration is likely to continue as no additional program leveraging is anticipated in the near term. The portfolio's pledged security varies comprising of state appropriations, toll revenues, local option sales taxes, non-ad valorem revenues, port revenues, passenger facilities charges and Federal Transit Administration grants. While there is some concern related to the economic sensitivity relating to pledged securities, Fitch estimates that at least 71.4% of the pledged loan revenue is of investment grade quality. In addition, the loan portfolio has a strong repayment history as there have been no loan defaults to date. Loan agreements are standardized, with loans primarily being secured by a senior lien pledge. Subordinate lien pledges are only accepted if the senior lien is rated 'BBB' or better. Currently, all but four of the loans are backed by subordinate lien pledges. SIB loan applications are generally accepted once a year, with some exceptions. Loan approval is based on a number of factors, including the financial viability of the project, the perceived transportation benefits provided by the project, the interest rate, and the portion of the project funded from other sources. SIB loans are generally not used to fund the entire cost of a project and would be made for initial right-of-way and other start-up costs if repayment is not dependent upon project completion. In addition, borrowers agree to submit semi-annual progress reports on program and financial activities and agree to provide FDOT with access to the project site, and to all records related to the project. HISTORICALLY STRONG STATE SUPPORT SHOULD CONTINUE Loans are made from a combination of capital contributions provided by state appropriations, recycled funds, and from bond proceeds. Since program inception in 2001, approximately $349 million in capital contributions has been provided to the SIB by the state, with at least $10 million expected to be provided annually over the next five years. The SIB was created in June of 2000 with the enactment of Section 339.55, Florida Statutes. Pursuant to that section, FDOT may provide loans and credit enhancements to governmental units and private entities for use in constructing and improving qualified transportation facilities. Such transportation facilities must be on the state highway system or provide for increased mobility on the state's transportation system or provide intermodal connectivity with airports, seaports, rail facilities, and other transportation terminals for the movement of people and goods.