Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on the following Florida
Department of Transportation (FDOT) state infrastructure bank (SIB) revenue
bonds:
--Approximately $84 million SIB revenue bonds, series 2005A and 2007.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by pledged loan repayments, interest earnings and reserve
funds
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG PROGRAM ENHANCEMENT: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
FDOT SIB has significant structural loan default tolerance through
overcollateralization from loan repayments, equity contributions and debt
service reserves. Substantial overcollateralization produces projected minimum
annual debt service (ADS) coverage of 4.7x.
HISTORICALLY STRONG STATE SUPPORT: In the past, the state has demonstrated a
commitment to the program through annual appropriations and that support is
anticipated to continue.
LOWER RECOVERIES LIMIT PROGRAM QUALITY: While coverage levels are strong, if any
defaults were to occur, recoveries are not expected to be as high as those for
certain traditional 'AAA' rated federal state revolving fund (SRF) programs,
whose loans are secured by tax-backed or utility system pledges. In addition,
the program's reliance on state capital contributions distinguishes this credit
from most traditional 'AAA' rated SRF programs, which are federally capitalized
with strong federal oversight.
HIGH BORROWER CONCENTRATION: The SIB is a highly concentrated portfolio of 14
participants with the largest 10 borrowers comprising approximately 97% of the
portfolio.
SOLID LOAN QUALITY REFLECTS UNDERWRITING: The SIB's solid underwriting
guidelines and program policies have resulted in a high quality portfolio as
approximately 71.4% of the pledged loans are estimated to be investment-grade
quality and there have been no loan defaults to date. However, approximately 50%
of the loan pool's security is backed by economically sensitive pledges - toll
and sales tax revenues.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED STRONG COVERAGE AND STATE SUPPORT: The SIB program's ability to
sustain strong debt service coverage from loan repayments and annual
appropriations from the state could result in a rating upgrade.
CONSISTENT LOAN PERFORMANCE: Continued positive borrower loan performance could
lead to a rating upgrade.
CREDIT PROFILE
SIGNIFICANT ABILITY TO WITHSTAND RATING STRESS HURDLE
The SIB's overcollateralization from excess cash flows, equity contributions and
reserve funds allow loans to withstand defaults of 100% for any four-year
period. This greatly exceeds Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator stress hurdle
of 27.6% and 32.7% at the 'AA' and 'AAA' rating levels, respectively. The
program's minimum annual debt service (ADS) coverage for the life of the bonds
is 4.68x and management does not anticipate additional bond issuance in the near
term due to sufficient program capital.
RESERVE PROVIDES ADDITIONAL ENHANCMENT
Bonds secured by the SIB's master resolution are backed on a parity basis by
bond and equity funded loans to borrowers for transportation projects throughout
the state. A reserve for all parity debt, funded by bond proceeds at the least
of 10% of par outstanding, 1.0x maximum ADS, or 1.25x average ADS is also
available to make up for shortfalls that could potentially occur due to any
missed repayments. Currently, the reserve fund equals $10.3 million or 12.3% of
outstanding bond par. The reserves are all invested in U.S. treasuries.
CONCENTRATED POOL WITH HIGH QUALITY BORROWERS
The pool's largest single-borrower, FDOT, represents 16% of the total
outstanding loan portfolio. FDOT's concentration is likely to continue as no
additional program leveraging is anticipated in the near term. The portfolio's
pledged security varies comprising of state appropriations, toll revenues, local
option sales taxes, non-ad valorem revenues, port revenues, passenger facilities
charges and Federal Transit Administration grants. While there is some concern
related to the economic sensitivity relating to pledged securities, Fitch
estimates that at least 71.4% of the pledged loan revenue is of investment grade
quality. In addition, the loan portfolio has a strong repayment history as there
have been no loan defaults to date.
Loan agreements are standardized, with loans primarily being secured by a senior
lien pledge. Subordinate lien pledges are only accepted if the senior lien is
rated 'BBB' or better. Currently, all but four of the loans are backed by
subordinate lien pledges. SIB loan applications are generally accepted once a
year, with some exceptions. Loan approval is based on a number of factors,
including the financial viability of the project, the perceived transportation
benefits provided by the project, the interest rate, and the portion of the
project funded from other sources. SIB loans are generally not used to fund the
entire cost of a project and would be made for initial right-of-way and other
start-up costs if repayment is not dependent upon project completion. In
addition, borrowers agree to submit semi-annual progress reports on program and
financial activities and agree to provide FDOT with access to the project site,
and to all records related to the project.
HISTORICALLY STRONG STATE SUPPORT SHOULD CONTINUE
Loans are made from a combination of capital contributions provided by state
appropriations, recycled funds, and from bond proceeds. Since program inception
in 2001, approximately $349 million in capital contributions has been provided
to the SIB by the state, with at least $10 million expected to be provided
annually over the next five years.
The SIB was created in June of 2000 with the enactment of Section 339.55,
Florida Statutes. Pursuant to that section, FDOT may provide loans and credit
enhancements to governmental units and private entities for use in constructing
and improving qualified transportation facilities. Such transportation
facilities must be on the state highway system or provide for increased mobility
on the state's transportation system or provide intermodal connectivity with
airports, seaports, rail facilities, and other transportation terminals for the
movement of people and goods.