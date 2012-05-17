May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for the Province
of Ontario, Canada (the province):
--Long-term senior unsecured obligations at 'AA';
--Long-term local currency obligations at 'AA';
--Long-term issuer rating at 'AA';
--Short-term obligations at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are senior unsecured obligations of the province.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CHALLENGING FINANCIAL PLAN GOALS: Fitch remains concerned that the province will
be challenged in successfully implementing its multiyear financial plan to
achieve fiscal balance by fiscal year (FY) 2018. The plan relies on
considerable, ongoing expenditure restraint divergent from historical growth
trends while achieving forecast revenue targets. Total revenue in FY 2012, prior
to post-budget tax rate changes, was slightly below the forecast while
expenditures met target.
LENGTHY TIME FRAME TO RESTORE FISCAL BALANCE: The lengthy time frame for
achieving fiscal balance creates additional uncertainty for resolving the budget
deficit according to plan and would worsen the province's accumulated deficit.
LARGE ACCUMULATED DEFICIT: Significant annual operating deficits caused by tax
revenue declines during the recession and escalating expenditures contributed to
considerable growth in Ontario's accumulated deficit, equal to 136% of operating
revenues in FY 2011 and expected to rise through FY 2017 under the current
financial plan.
SIZABLE, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The province has a diverse economy which includes
Canada's largest business and financial hub; nonetheless, the large
manufacturing presence, including a significant automotive sector and dependence
on U.S. export markets have tempered other economic strengths.
LARGE AND GROWING DEBT BALANCE: Ontario maintains a large debt balance, with the
debt burden increasing as a proportion of the economy and spending as the
province has sought to stimulate the economy through capital investments.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Fitch believes financial plan fundamentals are weak for the 'AA' rating level
and the timeframe to restore fiscal balance is lengthy given the size of the
accumulated deficit and debt burden. A downgrade of the current rating is
likely if the province is unable to exceed its deficit elimination targets with
significant, near-term progress on restoring fiscal balance.
CREDIT PROFILE
The province's 'AA' rating is supported by its wealthy, diversified economy and
generally sound financial management. The province is making a slow recovery
from the recession that subdued its economic growth, slowed its tax revenues,
and resulted in increased debt levels as it funded a multi-billion dollar
economic stimulus program. The province's participation in the joint Canada-U.S.
bankruptcy settlement with Chrysler and General Motors (GM) notably contributed
to these escalating debt levels and operating deficits.
The province is continuing to implement its financial plan to return to fiscal
balance in fiscal 2018 through a combination of expenditure restraint and
revenue growth expected to be fueled by steady economic expansion. Additionally,
as part of the passage of the 2012 budget, the province temporarily raised
personal income tax (PIT) rates on its highest earners to bring in additional
revenue to reduce the deficit. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that
achieving plan targets to date has been difficult and adherence to the
province's stated financial plan over the remaining six-year time frame may
prove challenging. Revenue underperformance last year and rapid underlying
spending growth to date underscore the inherent uncertainties in achieving a
plan of this duration; particularly given that most of the effort required to
close the deficit is forecast in the latter years of the plan.
LARGE, DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE
The province is Canada's largest by population, and its diverse economy
generates 40% of Canada's GDP. GDP gains were steady in the last decade through
2007, but recessionary conditions in the U.S., the destination of 77% of
provincial exports, led to GDP declines of 0.6% in 2008 and 3.2% in 2009; longer
and more severe than Canada's 2.8% decline in 2009. GDP growth of 3% in 2010 and
1.8% in 2011 demonstrates positive momentum but continue to trail national
averages of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively, as well as fall short of forecast.
Motor vehicles and parts, which were severely impacted in the recession, make up
30% of provincial international goods exports and have demonstrated negligible
year-over-year (YOY) employment growth as of February 2012, with motor vehicle
manufacturing registering a 1.7% employment loss during this time frame.
Overall manufacturing employment, accounting for about 12% of provincial
employment, experienced 0.8% YOY employment loss as of April 2012 although the
broader economy has evidenced slow improvement, with YOY job gains of 0.7%.
Results across all sectors is mixed, with accommodation and food service (up
10.5%) as well as professional services (up 3.8%) experiencing the largest
employment gains. Notably, Canada's YOY employment growth rate is more than
double than that of Ontario at 1.5%. April 2012 unemployment in Ontario was 7.8%
as compared to 7.9% recorded a year earlier, while Canada's trended downward
more notably to 7.3% from 7.6% in April 2011.
The province's current economic forecast, released with the budget in late March
2012, scales back the forecasted growth pace of GDP that was included in the
2011 budget. GDP growth in 2012 is now expected to be 1.7% (down from 2.7%) and
for 2013, the earlier GDP estimate of 2.7% is now revised to 2.2%. This
medium-term forecast supports the province's revenue growth assumptions in their
financial recovery plan and is critical to achieving revenue performance
targets. Also supporting planned revenue goals is the temporary surcharge on the
province's highest earners that is expected to bring in C$55 million beginning
in FY 2012 and increasing to C$495 million in FY 2015. Overall, revenues are
forecast to grow at an average annual rate of 3.75% from FY 2012 to FY 2018. Any
future economic set-backs could have a reverberating impact on future revenues.
FINANCIAL PLAN WILL BE DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE
The economic slowdown brought to an abrupt halt a multi-year period of balanced
operations. On a GAAP basis, FY 2009 revenues fell 6.8% from the prior year;
when combined with above-budget spending growth, this resulted in the year
ending with a deficit of C$6.4 billion, or 6.6% of total revenues. On a GAAP
basis, sizable 11.3% growth in expenditures in FY 2010, including spending for
stimulus programs and a one-time, C$3 billion payment to GM and Chrysler,
combined with a further 1.2% decline in revenue, resulted in an operating
deficit of C$19.3 billion, or 20% of total revenues.
FY 2011 ended with improved operating margins as the annual operating deficit
was reduced to C$14 billion; a C$5 billion improvement from FY 2010 and C$5.7
billion better than plan. These results were aided by estimated expenditures
that were C$4.67 billion lower than budget (C$2.15 billion in programmatic
savings, C$2 billion in unallocated contingency funds, and C$481 million in debt
service savings) aided by revenues that came in C$308 million over budget.
The FY 2012 budget included a continuation of the multi-year fiscal plan to
return to balance in FY 2018, including spending restraint and operating
efficiencies to gradually lower annual deficits. Revenues for the year that
ended March 31, 2012, however, were C$20 million less than budget prior to the
passage of the high income PIT surcharge and the introduction of Canada's 2012
budget. Including those two factors, revenue in FY 2012 was C$39 million above
budget. Operating expenditures were approximately C$600 million below budget but
the province was unable to set aside C$700 million in planned reserves,
producing an estimated annual deficit for FY 2012 of C$14.97 billion.
The province forecasts that expenditures will be held to 1.3% average annual
growth through 2018 by a combination of personnel reductions, no funding in the
medium term for incremental compensation increases at the expiration of rolling
collective bargaining agreements, revisions to the prescription drug program,
freezing reimbursement rates, and agency efficiencies. As annual spending growth
in recent fiscal years has averaged 6% per annum and growth between FY 2011 and
FY 2012 was 2.6%, Fitch continues to believe these expenditure targets will be
challenging to achieve.
SUBSTANTIAL DEBT BURDEN
The province's debt burden fell substantially over the decade through FY 2008,
but has risen from recent fiscal imbalances, capital stimulus, and loans to GM
and Chrysler. Gross debt to GDP, including debt of consolidated entities and
pension liabilities, of 30.7% in FY 2008 increased to 44% in FY 2011 and is
expected to grow under the current plan to approximately 53.6% in FY 2015 before
tapering off. FY 2013 borrowing is forecast at C$35.9 billion, of which C$10.5
billion is for capital. Interest on outstanding debt remains manageable, at 7.9%
of expenditures in FY 2011.