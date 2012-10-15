Overview
-- On Oct. 5, 2012, the National Bank of Greece (NBG) launched a tender
offer on the outstanding shares of Greece-based Eurobank, with the aim, upon
completion, to merge the two banks.
-- We believe the combined entity's financial profile would not
materially be different from those we currently assess for NBG and Eurobank.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term
ratings on NBG and Eurobank.
-- The negative outlooks reflect the possibility that we could downgrade
NBG and Eurobank, if we believe they will default on their obligations.
Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC/C'
long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Greece-based National
Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
(Eurobank). We also affirmed our 'CC' issue rating on NBG's and
Eurobank's hybrid securities. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating action follows NBG's announcement it has launched a tender offer to
acquire all the outstanding shares of Eurobank, on the basis of 58 new shares
of NBG for every 100 shares of Eurobank. The offer hinges on the approval of
regulatory authorities, including the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund
(HFSF). According to NBG's press release, Eurobank's main shareholders,
representing 43.6% of capital, have committed to tender their shares to the
offer. If approved by NBG shareholders and regulatory authorities, the offer
is likely to start at the end of November. Following its potential completion,
Eurobank would become an NBG subsidiary. NBG has indicated it intends to
proceed with the merger with Eurobank. The affirmation reflects our opinion
that, if the merger is approved, the combined entity's financial profile would
not be materially different than those we incorporate in our current ratings
on NBG and Eurobank.
In our opinion, the combined entity would maintain an adequate business
position, under our criteria, in line with our current assessments of this
factor for NBG and Eurobank. We consider that the combined entity's future
revenue stability and business position in Greece would remain vulnerable to
the significant deterioration we see in the domestic banking market and
economy, to which all banks in the country are exposed. Still, we acknowledge
that the combined entity would have a material position in Greece, with 32%
market share in terms of deposits. The combined entity would also have a
significant international footprint higher than those of other domestic peers,
with over 27% of loans and deposits outside Greece, namely in Eastern European
countries and Turkey.
We would expect our assessment of capital and earnings for the combined entity
to remain very weak, in line with our current assessments of this factor on
NBG and Eurobank. This reflects our opinion that the combined entity's
risk-adjusted capital measure, according to Standard & Poor's methodology,
would likely remain below 2% over the next two years before taking into
account any potential extraordinary short-term support that regulatory
authorities might provide. We anticipate that the combined entity's capital
position would be reduced by bottom-line losses we forecast in 2012 and 2013,
as a result of the high credit losses we expect in the domestic loan portfolio
taking into account the sharp economic deterioration we see in the Greek
economy. The potential operational cost synergies derived from the merger
would likely only marginally smooth the impact of the weakened economy on the
combined entity's financial profile, over the next two years, in our view.
Given the continued pressure the combined entity will likely face, our
assessment of capital would continue to incorporate the expectation that it
would receive from the HFSF enough capital support to maintain an adequate
regulatory capital position, in addition to the EUR7.4 billion already received
recently by NBG and EUR4 billion received by Eurobank.
In our view, the combined entity's liquidity position would be very weak, in
line with our current assessments of this factor on NBG and Eurobank. We think
the combined entity would likely maintain a very high reliance on liquidity
support from the Greek central bank because of the likely prolonged lack of
access to capital markets and the current significant outflows in retail
funding in Greece. As of March 2012, NBG had received EUR32 billion of Euro
system funding, which represents 31% of total adjusted assets on the same
date. Eurobank had received EUR31 billion, or 42% of total adjusted assets at
end-March 2012. In addition, we think the combined entity would receive
liquidity support from the European liquidity support mechanism. This support
should, in our opinion, allow the combined entity to maintain eligible
collateral for discounting, including through Emergency Liquidity Assistance
(ELA) set up at the Bank of Greece.
We continue to assess the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for NBG and
Eurobank at 'cc'. Our 'CCC' long-term rating on both banks includes two
notches of uplift above the SACPs, to factor in the extraordinary liquidity
support from EU authorities and the further capital commitment we expect from
the HFSF.
Our ratings on NBG and Eurobank continue to factor in a 'b+' anchor, which
draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and
our views on both the economic risk of the main countries where NBG and
Eurobank operate and industry risk in Greece, where they are incorporated.
They also reflect our view of NBG and Eurobank's "adequate" business position,
"weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and
"very weak" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
Outlook
The negative outlooks are based on the possibility that we could lower the
ratings on NBG and Eurobank, if we believe they will default on their
obligations, as defined by our criteria. We could lower the ratings on NBG and
Eurobank if their access to the EU's extraordinary liquidity support
mechanisms, including the ELA discount facility at the European Central Bank
(unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+), is impaired for any reason. This support
currently underpins the banks' capacity to meet their financing requirements.
In this context, we also note that persistently high pressure on Greek banks'
retail funding bases may lead to further deposit outflows, which could in our
opinion increase the banks' need for additional extraordinary liquidity
support from EU authorities.
We could also lower the ratings if we believe the banks are likely to default
as a result of any developments associated with a substantial impairment of
their solvency. This could happen if, for any reason, Greek banks are unable
to access external capital support, or if we consider such support
insufficient to allow the banks to continue meeting regulatory capital
requirements mainly as a result of potential recognition of continued large
impairments on loans.
Ratings Score Snapshot
National Bank of Greece S.A.
Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
Issuer Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C
SACP cc
Anchor b+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very weak (-2)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average and very weak (-5)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Short-Term Extraordinary Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
National Bank of Greece S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C
Certificate Of Deposit CCC/C
EFG Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured(1) CCC
National Bank of Greece S.A.
Preference Stock CC
EFG Hellas Funding Ltd.
Preference Stock(1) CC
National Bank of Greece Funding Ltd.
Preference Stock(2) CC
NBG Finance PLC
Subordinated(2) CC
EFG Hellas PLC
Senior Unsecured(1) CCC
Subordinated(1) CC
Commercial Paper(1) C
EFG Ora Funding Limited III
Senior Unsecured(1) CCC
(1) Guaranteed by Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
(2) Guaranteed by National Bank of Greece S.A.
