Overview -- U.S. gaming operator Boyd Gaming Corp. (B/Stable/--) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Gaming LLC for $1.45 billion. -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Peninsula on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting our expectation that, if completed, the transaction will be debt financed and result in consolidated leverage in excess of 7x, a level we would view as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress toward addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory approvals. Rating Action On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Dubuque, Iowa-based casino operator Peninsula Gaming LLC on CreditWatch with negative implications. Our issue-level ratings on Peninsula's existing $320 million senior secured notes and $355 million senior unsecured notes remain unchanged because we expect this debt to be refinanced in the event the transaction closes. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that in the event the transaction is completed under the terms proposed and incorporating our performance expectations for both companies, consolidated leverage would exceed 7x over the intermediate term. While we believe the acquisition of Peninsula would strengthen Boyd's business risk profile, we would view this level of leverage as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating. Boyd has obtained committed financing for the transaction, which would include $200 million in cash (expected to be drawn from its credit facilities) and about $1.3 billion in debt at the Peninsula subsidiary. The transaction remains subject to various closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, and Boyd expects the transaction to close by the end of 2012. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress toward addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory approvals. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Placed On CreditWatch To From Peninsula Gaming LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Positive/--