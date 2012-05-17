Overview
-- U.S. gaming operator Boyd Gaming Corp. (B/Stable/--) has entered into
a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Gaming LLC for $1.45 billion.
-- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Peninsula on
CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting our expectation that, if
completed, the transaction will be debt financed and result in consolidated
leverage in excess of 7x, a level we would view as aligned with a 'B'
corporate credit rating.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress
toward addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory
approvals.
Rating Action
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate
credit rating on Dubuque, Iowa-based casino operator Peninsula Gaming LLC on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Our issue-level ratings on Peninsula's existing $320 million senior secured
notes and $355 million senior unsecured notes remain unchanged because we
expect this debt to be refinanced in the event the transaction closes.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that in the event the
transaction is completed under the terms proposed and incorporating our
performance expectations for both companies, consolidated leverage would
exceed 7x over the intermediate term. While we believe the acquisition of
Peninsula would strengthen Boyd's business risk profile, we would view this
level of leverage as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating. Boyd has
obtained committed financing for the transaction, which would include $200
million in cash (expected to be drawn from its credit facilities) and about
$1.3 billion in debt at the Peninsula subsidiary. The transaction remains
subject to various closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory
approvals, and Boyd expects the transaction to close by the end of 2012.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress toward
addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory
approvals.
Ratings List
Rating Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Peninsula Gaming LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Positive/--