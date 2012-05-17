Overview -- Operating performance and credit measures at U.S.-based chemicals producer Ferro Corp. have deteriorated in recent quarters and we expect them to weaken further in 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Ferro to 'BB-' from 'BB' and lowering all our issue-level ratings by one notch. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating results will stabilize later this year and that it will generate modestly positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity to mitigate concerns about a weak operating environment in 2012. Rating Action On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Ferro Corp. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'B+'. The '6' recovery rating, which remains unchanged, reflects our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects the deterioration in operating performance over the past few quarters and our expectation that earnings in 2012 will be about 25% lower than in 2011. Demand for the company's conductive pastes used in solar panels has significantly declined, challenging the electronic materials segment, which is a key driver of the company's profitability. Segment income in electronic materials decreased to $75 million in 2011 from peak levels of over $130 million in 2010. A meaningful shift in the solar industry including reductions in government subsidies for solar use in parts of Europe; a decrease in the amount of paste used in solar panels (thrifting); and increased solar panel manufacturing competition, which led to production overcapacities, excess inventories of manufactured solar panels, and rapid price declines, contributed to the significant drop in earnings. The ratings on Ohio-based Ferro Corp. reflect our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "significant." With annual sales of $2 billion, the company produces electronic materials, ceramic glaze, inorganic pigments and colorants, polymer additives, and specialty plastics for use primarily in the electronics, construction, appliances, automotive, and household furnishings end markets. Ferro's business position benefits from a diverse portfolio of performance materials and chemicals, geographic and customer diversification, and an improved cost structure. Its top 10 customers account for about 20% of sales, and it generates over 50% of revenues outside of the U.S. Vulnerability to raw material cost fluctuations and significant exposure to residential and commercial construction and electronics end markets offset these strengths. Many of its products are discretionary purchases, which renders their demand highly sensitive to extended cyclical downturns. In addition, profitability in some business segments (such as polymer additives, which make up 15% of sales) is suffering because of commodity-like and highly competitive markets. Ferro operates in six business segments: electronic materials, color and glass performance materials (which include high-quality glazes, enamels, pigments, and dinnerware decoration colors), performance coatings (which include tile coatings and porcelain enamel for appliances and cookware), polymer additives, specialty plastics, and pharmaceuticals. Over the past few years, the management team has successfully readjusted the focus of its product portfolio onto higher-margin, higher-growth products, as well as invested in higher-demand markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. In recent quarters, EBITDA margins have deteriorated to about 8.5%, near the low end of their historical 8% to 14% range. We expect them to remain depressed for the next several quarters while the electronic materials segment, which typically generated higher margins, remains challenged. Demand for electronic materials has deteriorated in the past few quarters as a result of weak economic conditions, particularly in Europe. Within this segment, Ferro is a worldwide leader in conductive pastes for solar cells, and this key business segment has offered good growth prospects that attracted further competition. Demand for conductive pastes declined significantly beginning in the middle of 2011 because of excess inventory of solar power modules, thrifting, a reduction in government incentives for solar use and the migration of panel manufacturing to Asian manufacturers from traditional European-based ones. This led to a rapid decline in selling prices for solar power modules, the combination of which hampered earnings. We expect European solar demand will remain weak in 2012 based on further announcements of reduced government incentives for solar. Given this expectation, the company's efforts to secure additional product qualifications and increase share with Asian Tier 1 customers will remain key to improving earnings in the electronic materials segment. We expect solar demand in China to increase significantly in the next few years, following the Chinese government's recent announcements that it raised its solar energy target to 15 gigawatts by 2015. Debt reduction in 2009 and 2010 (in part with proceeds from the 2009 equity issuance), the recovery of cash collateral relating to the company's precious metal leases, and the resulting significant reduction in interest expense all contributed to Ferro's improved financial risk profile. However, as a result of the significant drop in EBITDA over the past year, credit metrics have weakened and we expect them to deteriorate further this year. The key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt (adjusted for capitalized operating leases, and underfunded pension and other postretirement obligations) was 26% as of March 31, 2012, compared with 32% a year ago. Based on our scenario forecasts for moderately lower cash flows in 2012, we expect this ratio will decline to 15% to 20% in the next few quarters. We consider FFO to total adjusted debt of about 20% an appropriate level for the current ratings. We believe management will remain prudent in its capital spending plans and any potential acquisitions or shareholder rewards, thereby maintaining a financial policy supportive of the current ratings. Liquidity We view Ferro's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, it had about $23 million in cash and $336 million available under its $350 million revolving credit facility maturing in August 2015. The company also has a $50 million 364-day receivables securitization facility expiring in May 2012. We expect the company will extend this facility under similar terms prior to its expiration. Ferro uses precious metals in the production of some of its products, primarily silver for electronic materials products. It has about $350 million in collateral free lease lines and did not have any cash on deposit as collateral as of March 31, 2012. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and expectations: -- Sources of cash will exceed 1.2x of cash usage during the next 12 to 18 months; -- Sources will remain positive even in the event of a 20% EBITDA decline; and -- Ferro would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks based on available liquidity. We believe liquidity is supplemented by the expected flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets. Debt maturities are limited for the next several years, with the next upcoming maturity consisting of the remaining $34 million of convertible senior notes due Aug. 15, 2013. We expect that the company will repay these notes through a combination of free cash flow and revolver drawings. Financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x and a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio (which deducts capital expenditures from EBITDA in the calculation) of 1.35x. There are no step-downs in the financial covenants. As a result of high capital expenditures and weak operating performance in recent quarters, the fourth quarter of 2011 in particular, we expect headroom under the fixed charge covenant will be very tight in the second and third quarters of 2012. Our base case assumes that the company will be able to meet covenants with minimal EBITDA cushion. However, if EBITDA declines more than we expect, we believe the company will be proactive and successfully amend terms under the credit facility to yield sufficient headroom. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Ferro Corp., to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Our base case assumes a 25% drop in 2012 EBITDA, resulting from depressed near-term demand for solar pastes, coupled with continuing sluggish demand for residential and commercial building and renovation, particularly in Europe. We expect earnings in solar to improve sequentially through the rest of 2012, albeit from very weak levels. Based on our scenario forecasts, we believe that 2012 free operating cash flow will be modestly positive, based on our expectations for reduced capital expenditures and lower working capital needs. We could lower the ratings within the next 12 months if industry conditions or the company's operating performance are below our expectations. This could occur if the company is unable to successfully improve its position in the Asian solar market, or if fierce competition continues to pressure pricing. Based on our downside scenario, we could lower the ratings if revenues decline by 15% and EBITDA margins decrease by 150 basis points or more. In such a scenario, FFO to total adjusted debt would decrease to below 15%. We could also lower the ratings if free cash flow turns negative, or if covenant compliance remains an ongoing concern, even after considering a potential amendment. We could consider a one-notch upgrade if the macroeconomic outlook strengthens, operating results stabilize, and we gain confidence that earnings will improve from weak 2012 levels. Specifically, we could consider a modest upgrade if EBITDA margins improve by 200 basis points or more, coupled with a 5% increase in revenues. In such a scenario, we expect that FFO to total adjusted debt would increase to above 25%. The company's end-market concentration in construction and electronics, which are cyclical and have discretionary demand characteristics, could limit further upside rating potential if the company does not take strategic actions to diversify and strengthen the portfolio. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Ferro Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B B+ Recovery Rating 6 6