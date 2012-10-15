Overview -- U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp. has agreed to sell a majority stake in the company to Japan's Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--) -- Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and other ratings on Sprint Nextel remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Oct. 11, 2012. -- An important factor in resolving the CreditWatch would be the degree of support we would attribute to the higher-rated Softbank. Rating Action On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings on Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch. The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with positive implications on Oct. 11. 2012, following the announcement that Softbank was seeking to buy all or part of Sprint Nextel. Today's CreditWatch update follows the announcement that Sprint Nextel has agreed to to sell a majority stake to Softbank. Rationale Sprint Nextel has announced an agreement to a series of transactions under which SoftBank will invest about $20.1 billion in Sprint Nextel, of which about $12.1 billion will be distributed to Sprint Nextel stockholders in exchange for current outstanding shares, and the remaining $8 billion will represent a cash infusion in Sprint Nextel. The companies expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2013, at which time SoftBank will own about 70% of Sprint Nextel. We currently view Sprint Nextel's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". In viewing the stand-alone credit profile under Softbank ownership, we do not believe there would be any change in the business risk assessment because the transaction would not likely offer any meaningful synergies since the two companies operate in different geographic markets. Moreover, the transaction does not alter the competitive dynamics of the U.S. wireless market, which is currently dominated by the larger and more profitable AT&T and Verizon Wireless. The business benefits of the transaction would likely only occur over time, in terms of cost savings on handsets and network equipment, and as a result of greater financial flexibility allowing a consistently higher level of investment in the business. We believe the financial risk profile would benefit from about $8 billion of additional liquidity, which can be used to help fund its network upgrade and accelerate its rollout of fourth generation (4G) services under the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard, as well as potentially deleverage its balance sheet. Without the Softbank infusion, our base-case scenario incorporated the expectation that Sprint Nextel would need to raise at least $4.5 billion through 2015 to fund free operating cash flow deficits and to refinance upcoming maturities. The Softbank transaction potentially alleviates this funding need. If we decide that the additional liquidity will be sufficient to improve our view of the financial risk profile, it is possible that we could assign a stand-alone credit profile of 'bb-'. Conversely, if we determine that the additional liquidity is not sufficient to change our overall financial risk assessment, then we would assign a 'b+' stand-alone credit profile. The corporate credit rating could also receive some uplift based on our view of the strategic relationship between Sprint Nextel and Softbank. An important factor in this analysis would be the degree of extraordinary financial support we would expect from the higher-rated SoftBank in a stress scenario at Sprint Nextel. While we do not expect to equalize the ratings of the two companies, we could impute some degree of extraordinary support, which could lead to a higher rating on Sprint Nextel than it would receive on a stand-alone basis. CreditWatch We expect the resolve the CreditWatch when the transaction closes, most likely in the second quarter of 2013. However, we would expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate ratings outcome as the companies provide more information on financial policy and strategic direction. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will assess the effect of the transaction on Sprint Nextel's financial risk profile and the business strategy, including its LTE buildout. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Remain On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Sprint Nextel Corp. Sprint Capital Corp. Nextel Finance Co. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- Sprint Nextel Corp. Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Pos Recovery rating 2 Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 3 Nextel Communications Inc. Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 3 Nextel Systems Corp. Senior Secured BB/Watch Pos Recovery rating 1 Sprint Capital Corp. Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 3 iPCS Inc. Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 4