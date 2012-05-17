(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17
CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on
approximately $806.3 million of Illinois Finance Authority revenue bonds issued
on behalf of OSF Healthcare System (OSF).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
A security interest in the unrestricted receivables of the Obligated Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
REGIONAL GROWTH STRATEGY: OSF continues to execute on its growth strategy to
become the leading regional health care provider serving the northern third of
Illinois excluding the Chicago metropolitan area. Among other initiatives OSF
acquired Ottawa Regional Hospital (91 staffed beds), partnered with University
of Illinois Medical School in the development of a Simulation Center, and has
further extended its ambulatory care network and affiliation arrangements with
various community hospitals.
INTEGRATED SYSTEM: OSF's significant physician employment (over 500 physicians
employed) combined with a system-wide approach to leadership emphasizing
physician input, has led to physician alignment and a more integrated approach
to care which Fitch believes better positions the corporation for health care
reform.
IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: OSF's operating profitability has historically
been weak, but has improved in fiscal 2011 and through the six months ended
March 31, 2012, reflecting the benefits of its investment in physician practices
and IT.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Many of OSF's leverage metrics compare favorably to
Fitch's 'A' category medians with maximum annual debt service (MADS) as a
percentage of revenue of 2.8% and coverage of MADS by EBITDA of 4.0x through the
six months ended March 31, 2012 reflecting a modest debt burden. Moreover, with
completion of the Milestone Project in 2010, OSF's future capital needs are
expected to be manageable.
WEAK LIQUIDITY METRICS: OSF's liquidity position has been negatively impacted by
the growth in accounts receivables to a very high 86 days as of March 31, 2012.
The growth in accounts receivable reflects the back log of unpaid Medicaid
invoices by the State of Illinois and the conversion to new patient accounting
processes. At March 31, 2012 OSF's days cash on hand of 157, cushion ratio of
13.1x and cash to debt of 86% trailed the respective 'A' category medians of
194.1, 15.4x and 113.8%.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The 'A' rating reflects OSF's continued regional growth strategy, good market
share and strong physician alignment. OSF's flagship hospital, St. Francis
Medical Center, is a 616 licensed-acute care bed, Level I trauma center that
serves as a regional referral center for high-acuity, complex clinical services.
The system continues to extend its reach throughout the region via on-going
physician employment and alignment, expansion of its ambulatory care network and
affiliation arrangements with various community hospitals. In April 2012 the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission won a preliminary injunction to stop the proposed
merger of OSF's Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL and Rockford Health
System because of potential antitrust issues. Management decided to end the
efforts to merge the two organizations, which have been in discussions since May
2010. Fitch believes this development is disappointing as further consolidation
in the Rockford market would have likely increased efficiency but OSF expects to
continue to pursue collaborative relationships with area providers.
OSF has benefited from its integrated delivery strategy, which results in a
strong referral network through its growing employed physician base, which
totaled 558 physicians as of March 2012. OSF is in the final stages of
restructuring its leadership and management to include a more system-wide
approach to leadership, which will enhance accountability. OSF has maintained
its strong market share position for its largest facility in Peoria (OSF St.
Francis Medical Center), holding 47.7% of the market share in its primary market
share in fiscal 2011, up from 47% in fiscal 2010 and ahead of its closest
competitor, Methodist Medical Center, at 27.9%. Market share at its
Bloomington/Pontiac facility has increased while market share in the
Galesburg/Monmouth and Rockford markets have decreased.
OSF generated $20.6 million of income from operations (1.1% operating margin) in
fiscal 2011 after posting operating losses in fiscal 2009 and 2010, which
resulted from the corporation's investments in a new clinical IT system,
physician acquisitions and inpatient and ambulatory capital spending. Operating
EBITDA jumped to $156.4 million (8.4% operating EBITDA margin) in 2011 from
$86.6 million in fiscal 2010 (5.1% margin) and $103.5 million in fiscal 2009
(6.3% margin). Through the six months ended March 31, 2012 operating and
operating EBITDA margins further improved to 2% and 9.2%, respectively. Fitch
expects profitability to continue to improve as further efficiencies are
achieved. Fitch notes that OSF receives approximately $30-40 million a year in
supplemental disproportionate share and upper payment limit funding and any
reductions in funding would pressure profitability.
OSF's liquidity position is light for the rating level reflecting the growth in
accounts receivable. At March 31, 2012 OSF's unrestricted cash and investments
totaled approximately $739 million, which equated to 157.1 days cash on hand,
13.1x cushion ratio and 86% cash to debt compared to the 'A' category medians of
194.1 days, 15.4x and 133.8%. The growth in accounts receivable is due largely
to the State of Illinois not processing Medicaid claims, however excluding
Medicaid billings, OSF's days in accounts receivable is still high at 57 days.,
which may be partially attributable to the implementation of its new patient
accounting and access center (PAAC)system and lockbox technology.
OSF's debt burden is manageable with MADS comprising 3% of total fiscal 2011
revenue compared to the 'A' category median of 2.9%. Total outstanding debt as
of April 2012 was $808.2 million and was 63% fixed rate and 37% variable rate.
Recent major projects include the expansion of St. Francis Medical Center
(Milestone Project), which opened in August 2010. OSF's future capital needs are
modest with no large projects projected in the near term. Total capital spending
for fiscal 2012 and 2013 is projected at 125 million and 110 million,
respectively.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that profitability and liquidity will
continue to improve as OSF benefits from physician, plant and IT investments.
Fitch expects that management will improve the collection of outstanding
receivables which is expected to strengthen liquidity and bring liquidity ratios
more in line with category medians.
Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF Healthcare System owns and operates a
combined eight health care facilities (seven in Illinois, one in Michigan) with
1,316 licensed acute care beds. Total revenue in fiscal 2011 was $1.9 billion.
OSF covenants to provide quarterly financial information within 60 days of
quarter-end (for the first three quarters) and annual financial information
within 150 days of fiscal year-end to bondholders. Quarterly interim financials
include consolidated and consolidating balance sheet and income statements and
are available through the MSRB's EMMA system.
