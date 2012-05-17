UPDATE 1-China May exports, imports beat forecasts
* • Improving global demand boosts China’s exports (adds details)
May 17 Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA): * Moodys comments suzanos equity offering is credit positive, with no
immediate impact on the rating * Rpt - Moodys comments suzanos equity offering is credit positive, with no
immediate impact on the rating
* • Improving global demand boosts China’s exports (adds details)
BEIJING, June 8 China's May exports rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 14.8 percent, both beating analysts' expectations, official data showed on Thursday.