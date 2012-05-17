BRIEF-Stenprop says final dividend of 4.5 euro cents per share
* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Residential Capital LLC : * Moodys downgrades gmacs servicer quality ratings, maintains review for
possible downgrade * Rpt-moodys downgrades gmacs servicer quality ratings, maintains review for
possible downgrade
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's blue-chip stock index hit six-month highs on Thursday morning, with investor sentiment boosted by the yuan's recent strength, signs of improved liquidity in the financial system and bullish May trade data.