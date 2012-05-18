TEXT-Fitch revises The Rompetrol Group N.V outlook - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Netherlands-based The Rompetrol Group N.V.'s (TRG) to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The revision of the Outlook primarily reflects the outcome of the legal proceedings brought by the Romanian government against Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) in respect to the bond-to-equity conversion undertaken in September 2010 and the ongoing support provided by the KazMunaiGaz National Company (NC KMG, 'BBB-'/Positive/'F3') to TRG. In 2011, the Romanian court issued several rulings dismissing the Romanian government's claims to annul the bond-to-equity swap. These rulings have been further challenged or appealed by the government, but the legal proceeding has been suspended in May 2012 allowing up to six months for negotiations between the government and TRG. The agency also considers in its analysis of TRG a scenario in which TRG would be obliged to repurchase the government's 44.7% in RRC. However, Fitch notes that in light of the historical support provided by NC KMG to TRG, it is likely that TRG would receive further financial support from its parent to finance such a transaction, which would have a neutral impact on TRG's rating at its current level. TRG's rating is based on a bottom-up approach in line with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology. The rating reflects the company's standalone credit profile, assessed at 'CCC', and a three-notch uplift for parental support from NC KMG. NC KMG, which has been the company's sole shareholder since July 2009, provided substantial support to TRG. NC KMG provided a guarantee to TRG's USD200m syndicated five-year loan signed in February 2012. Historical financial support took the form of a USD1.1bn cash injection as a capital increase, and subordinated shareholder loans (outstanding balance of USD896m at end-2011). The agency assesses the strategic and legal ties between TRG and NC KMG as strong, whilst operational ties are moderate. The strong legal ties stem from the direct guarantee of TRG's debt (USD200m) and a cross-default provision in the documentation for NC KMG's USD7.5bn Global Medium-Term Note Programme, which also relates to TRG's debt. TRG's free cash flow remained negative in 2011 as a result of low refining margins and capex spending related primarily to the upgrade of the Petromidia refinery. Conditions for the refining sector in Europe remain challenging. TRG's leverage is significantly higher than its rated peers. Short-term debt at YE11 amounted to USD490.7m against a cash balance of USD198.6m. Fitch expects TRG will generate negative free cash flow in 2012. Liquidity in 2012 will be supported by the currently unutilised USD200m syndicated loan. Fitch also assumes the company will be able to extend maturities of the short-term working capital loans falling due in 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)