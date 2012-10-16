Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Repos: A Deep Dive in the Collateral PoolOct 16 - Expanded disclosure requirements for money market funds (MMFs), set
forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2010, have facilitated
the task of evaluating money funds' holdings and, more broadly, provide an
unparalleled data source for evaluating the risk attributes of an important
segment of the tri-party repo market. The granularity of these disclosures
enabled Fitch Ratings' recent research on repo collateral (see "Repos: A Deep
Dive in the Collateral Pool"), which was based on the repo activity of the 10
largest U.S. prime money market funds.
Still, Fitch sees some areas of potential improvement in current MMF reporting
practices that should be addressed if high-quality data from funds is to be
analyzed effectively by regulators, market participants, and third-party
researchers.
Under SEC Rule 30b1-7, approved in February 2010, money funds are required to
submit detailed information on security holdings to the SEC on a monthly basis.
The data is disclosed publicly with a 60-day lag. This information, detailed on
SEC Form N-MFP, provides thorough disclosure of MMF asset composition and risk
profiles and represents the most granular, publicly available data source on
tri-party repo transaction attributes (e.g. counterparty, yield, maturity) as
well as security level details for the underlying repo collateral (e.g. issuer,
valuation).
Yet, repo collateral disclosure practices could be materially improved. As an
example, required disclosures related to collateral in repo transactions often
lack tranche or security-specific information. In addition, collateral
identified as structured securities in N-MFP filings, such as ABS and MBS, is
sometimes listed as "Corporate" in the corresponding fund quarterly reports.
Funds are permitted to list only a collateral category and a range of securities
held (e.g. 50 to 100) without disclosing the securities themselves if certain
criteria are met. In order to qualify for this treatment, funds must rely on the
counterparty rather than on the underlying collateral, and the repo must be
backed by at least 50 distinct issuers of collateral. In Fitch's most recent
study of tri-party repo collateral, roughly one-third of the structured finance
repo collateral within our sample was aggregated without providing security
level details.
Additionally, it is unclear whether the "principal amount" of the securities
within the collateral pool refers to original or current principal. As a result,
a low ratio of value to principal could reflect credit deterioration (through
price changes) or, alternatively, it may not consider the effect of
amortization. This is a particularly important distinction in assessing legacy
structured finance collateral.
Fitch sees significant analytical value in the broader and more granular
disclosure requirements for money funds filing Form N-MFP with the SEC. Further
strengthening the quality and consistency of these disclosures would enhance
their usefulness for third parties analyzing risk characteristics of repo
agreements.
As SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro noted in 2010, the new disclosure requirements
were intended to make it possible for "everyone from investors to the SEC itself
to better monitor a money market fund's investments and risk characteristics."
Irrespective of the direction of future MMF reform, we believe that better
disclosure, as mandated by Rule 30b1-7, serves the best interests of investors
and regulators in their efforts to fully understand the risk characteristics of
MMF assets and the potential effects of changes in funding conditions on repo
counterparties and other institutions reliant on liquidity from outside the
banking system.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.