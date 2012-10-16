Overview -- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the long-term foreign currency sovereign rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the long-term local currency rating to 'A-' from 'A'. We also lowered the short-term local currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1' and affirmed the short-term foreign currency rating at 'A-2'. The outlook remains negative. -- In our view, the sovereign's capacity to provide extraordinary support to Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (SBSA) in case of need has now diminished. Before the sovereign downgrade, sovereign support had lifted the rating on the bank one notch above its stand-alone credit profile. -- We are therefore lowering our unsolicited long-term issuer credit rating on SBSA to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting that on the Republic of South Africa. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the unsolicited long-term issuer credit rating of Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (SBSA) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term rating. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating action on SBSA follows the lowering of the ratings of South Africa. We have removed the one notch of uplift above the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb', which had stemmed from the likelihood of extraordinary support from the sovereign in case of need. This follows our downgrade of South Africa (see "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on RatingsDirect on Oct. 12, 2012). The removal of sovereign support reflects our opinion of the reduced capacity of the South African government to provide extraordinary support to banks in case of need. The lowering of the sovereign ratings reflects our opinion that strikes in South Africa's mining sector will likely feed into the political debate in the run-up to the 2014 elections, which may increase uncertainties related to the African National Congress' future policy framework. In our opinion, underlying social tensions in South Africa will increase spending pressures and reduce fiscal flexibility for the government. Due to production losses, we now expect GDP growth to soften to not more than 2.5% in 2012 and the current account deficit to increase to at least 5.1% of GDP. The ratings on SBSA reflect its 'bbb' anchor, as well as its "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings reflect the bank's SACP of 'bbb', despite the bank's "high systemic importance" and the South African government's "supportive" stance toward the domestic banking sector. Outlook The negative outlook reflects that on South Africa. We would lower the ratings on SBSA in the event of a sovereign downgrade. Furthermore, heightened economic risk--either through lower domestic economic growth or increasing political risks--or worsening industry risks through changing competitive dynamics or higher funding and liquidity risks could result in a downward revision of our assessment of the bank's SACP and a ratings downgrade. We could also lower the ratings on SBSA if the bank's capitalization, measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio before adjustments, were to deteriorate to below 5%, or if the bank's asset quality were to deteriorate significantly. As we forecast modest loan growth, slow improvement in asset quality, and stable capital ratios, we consider further SACP movement unlikely in the medium term. A revision of the outlook on the sovereign to stable would trigger an outlook revision on SBSA to stable, provided the bank's financial and business profiles also remained stable. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2