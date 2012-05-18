Overview
-- U.S.-based Chiquita Brands International Inc.'s
lower-than-expected first-quarter 2012 operating results reflect a combination
of factors,
including lower banana prices, lower salad sales volumes, and higher fuel
costs.
-- We believe there is the potential for weaker operating performance to
continue through 2012, which could pressure Chiquita's cushion on its
financial covenants.
-- We are revising our rating outlook to negative from stable, and
affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects our estimate that covenant cushion may
tighten further, given our expectations for potential weakened near-term
operating performance.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook
on Cincinnati, Ohio-based Chiquita Brands International Inc. (Chiquita) to
negative from stable and affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on the
company. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' senior secured rating and
'B-' senior unsecured rating for Chiquita; the corresponding recovery ratings
remain unchanged at '1' and '5', respectively. At March 31, 2012, Chiquita had
approximately $571 million of total debt outstanding.
Rationale
The ratings on Chiquita reflect our view that the company's financial risk
profile is "highly leveraged" and business risk profile is "weak". Key credit
factors in our assessment of Chiquita's business risk profile include the
company's participation in the competitive, seasonal, commodity-oriented, and
volatile fresh produce industry, which is subject to political and economic
risks. We also consider the benefits of Chiquita's good geographical and
customer diversification, strong market positions, and its well-recognized
brand name.
Chiquita is a leading producer, marketer, and distributor of bananas and other
fresh and processed foods sold under the Chiquita brand name and other brand
names. We believe Chiquita's operating performance is susceptible to
uncontrollable factors such as global supply, world trade policies, political
risk, currency swings, weather, and crop disease. Chiquita is more dependent
on volatile banana sales (64% of total 2011 sales) than its major competitors
(Dole Food Co. and Fresh Del Monte Produce). However, Chiquita is
geographically diversified, with about 43% of its sales outside of the U.S.,
and has leading market positions in several markets. According to the company,
Chiquita has the No. 1 banana market position in Europe and the No. 2 position
in North America. In addition to bananas, Chiquita has the No. 1 position for
branded retail value-added packaged salad products in North America, although
its salad sales volumes experienced declines in 2011, continuing into 2012.
While Chiquita's operating results reflect the inherent volatility of the
produce industry, the company continues to perform below our expectations,
largely due to ongoing difficulties in its salads business. According to the
company, Chiquita's retail value-added salads volume declined 9.7% during full
year 2011 and declined 3.9% in the first quarter of 2012, relative to the
comparable prior-year periods. It is our opinion that ongoing weakness in the
salads category remains a risk as the company works to implement its revenue
growth strategy. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, total sales decreased
about 3.8% and we estimate adjusted EBITDA decreased about 56% relative to the
first quarter of 2011, reflecting primarily lower banana prices and lower
retail value-added salad volume. The banana segment's 66% decline in operating
income, as reported by the company, relative to the first quarter of 2011, was
largely due to lower pricing and the absence in 2012 of the force majeure
surcharge in North America during the first half of 2011. We estimate the
company generated about $1 million of free operating cash flow during the
first three months of fiscal 2012, reflecting, in part, lower earnings and a
significant decrease in working capital relative to the first quarter of 2011.
Chiquita's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects the company's
significant debt obligations. Its ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total
debt to EBITDA of about 7.2x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compares
to 5.1x in the comparable prior-year period, and is well above our "highly
leveraged" indicative ratio range of greater than 5x. We estimate the ratio of
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 16.1% for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, compared to 23.3% in the prior year, and now
closer to the indicative ratio range of below 12% for a highly leveraged
financial risk profile. However, we also consider average credit measures in
our analysis because of the seasonality of the business and inherent
volatility of the fresh produce industry. We estimate rolling four-quarter
averages of pro forma lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total
debt were about 6.3x and 19.3%, respectively, for the 12 months ended March
31, 2012.
Key assumptions in our fiscal 2012 forecast for Chiquita include:
-- Continued volatility in operating results and commodity input costs,
with cost reduction measures not enough to avoid a reduction in operating
margins;
-- No revenue growth in 2012, reflecting decreased sales growth in the
bananas segment and negative rates in the salads and healthy snacks and other
produce segments;
-- EBITDA margin of about 3.2%, primarily reflecting lower operating
margins for the bananas segments;
-- Capital expenditures of about $65 million;
-- Relocation costs of about $20 million; and
-- Estimated break-even free operating cash flow for the year as working
capital requirements and capital expenditures decline relative to 2011.
We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term,
including projected average adjusted debt to EBITDA above 6x and average FFO
to total debt above 12% at the end of fiscal year 2012.
Liquidity
We believe Chiquita's liquidity is "adequate", with sources of cash likely to
exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Chiquita's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and
factors:
-- We expect cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the
next 12 months.
-- We estimate that liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even
if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from forecasted levels. We also test higher
declines in EBITDA because of the inherent volatility of the produce industry,
and net sources of cash are projected to be negative if EBITDA declined by 30%
from forecasted levels.
-- Maintenance financial covenants consist of a minimum fixed-charge
coverage test of 1.15x and a maximum operating company leverage test of 3.5x,
which do not become more restrictive over the life of the agreement. As of
March 31, 2012, we believe the company was in compliance with its financial
covenants and estimate that Chiquita had covenant headroom that would allow
for EBITDA to decline by about 10% without the company breaching these tests.
Although this level of covenant cushion is less than the 15% we normally
expect for an "adequate" liquidity descriptor, it is our understanding that
the company is entering into discussions with its bank credit facility lenders
that include seeking greater flexibility in its covenant test levels.
-- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term.
-- The company has sound relationships with its banks, in our view.
Cash sources include revolver availability and cash flow from operations. As
of March 31, 2012, Chiquita reported about $41 million in cash on its balance
sheet, and had $129 million available under its $150 million revolving credit
facility (reflecting $21 million in letters of credit outstanding). The
revolving credit facility matures in 2016, subject to an early maturity date
of May 1, 2014, if the company's 7.5% senior notes due 2014 are not repaid or
refinanced by then, and can be increased by up to $50 million under certain
circumstances. Peak seasonal working capital needs typically occur in the
first quarter. We expect the company will maintain adequate cash balances and
availability on its credit facility to fund seasonal working capital needs and
its debt service requirements. Chiquita's term loan amortizes at about $4
million per quarter through June 2013, increasing to about $8 million per
quarter thereafter to maturity. We believe the company will generate very
modest free cash flow after capital expenditures, which management estimates
at up to $65 million in 2012.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level ratings on Chiquita Brands LLC's senior secured facilities,
consisting of a $150 million revolving credit facility and an initial $330
million term loan maturing in 2016, are 'BB-' (two notches higher than the
corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '1', indicating
our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The issue-level ratings on Chiquita Brands International's 7.5%
senior unsecured notes and 4.25% senior convertible notes are 'B-' (one notch
below the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '5',
indicating our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on Chiquita published on RatingsDirect on July 28, 2011.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our estimate that Chiquita's financial covenant
cushion could decline below 10% during 2012, given our uncertainty about
improvement in its weakened operating performance. We expect credit measures
will remain close to current levels over the near term, including rolling
four-quarter average lease-adjusted leverage above 6.0x. We could consider
lowering the ratings if Chiquita's operating performance continues to decline,
if liquidity becomes constrained, if covenant cushion declines below 10%, or
credit protection measures meaningfully weaken and rolling four-quarter
average lease-adjusted leverage is sustained significantly above 6.0x. We
estimate this could occur if banana segment pricing does not recover
significantly and salad sales volumes continue to decline such that total
EBITDA declines to below $100 million, or if the company is unable to secure
improved covenant cushion levels from its bank credit facility lenders.
We could consider revising the outlook to stable over the next 12 months if
the company demonstrates improved performance, particularly within its salads
segment; is able to reduce and maintain average leverage under 6x; maintains
FFO to total debt of over 12%; and improves its financial covenants cushion
and maintains it at a level of at least 15%.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
Chiquita Brands International Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Chiquita Brands International Inc.
Senior unsecured B-
Recovery rating 5
Chiquita Brands LLC
Senior secured BB-
Recovery rating 1