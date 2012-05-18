Overview
-- Michigan-based CMS Energy Corp. has demonstrated effective
management of regulatory risk amid a gradually improving state economy.
-- We expect that the Michigan regulators are unlikely to raise the
existing 10% customer choice cap on electricity sales over the intermediate
term.
-- We have revised the rating outlook on holding company CMS Energy Corp.
and its utility subsidiary Consumers Energy Co. to positive from stable.
-- We affirmed the ratings on both entities, including the 'BBB-'
corporate credit ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects the company's consistent effective
management of regulatory risk, an improvement in the Michigan economy, and our
expectations that state legislators won't lift the 10% customer choice cap
over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook
on CMS Energy Corp. and subsidiary Consumers Energy Co. to positive from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on CMS Energy Corp. and
subsidiary Consumers Energy Co., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision is based on the company's effective management of
regulatory risk, the gradual improvement in Michigan's economy, and our
expectations that Michigan legislators won't lift the 10% customer choice
cap-which limits the percent of sales that can be provided by alternative
suppliers-in the intermediate term. The positive outlook indicates at least a
one-in-three probability that we could raise the ratings over the next year if
these expectations are sustained.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Jackson, Mich.-based
CMS Energy Corp. on its "excellent" business risk profile and "aggressive"
financial risk profile under our criteria. CMS' subsidiaries include Consumers
Energy Co., an electric and natural gas utility; CMS Enterprises, an
independent power generation and energy resource management company; and
EnerBank USA. Based on the combination of future earnings, cash flow, and
capital expenditures, we currently view CMS as about 95% regulated utility and
5% nonutility.
The excellent business risk profile primarily reflects CMS' monopolistic,
lower-risk rate-regulated electric and natural gas distribution businesses
that provide an essential service.
The company has taken steps to engage legislators and regulators to effect
permanent reforms in the regulatory process. In 2008, the state legislature
approved a 12-month deadline for rate cases, a six-month self-implementation
of rate increases, and a forward-looking test year. Despite a recent setback
regarding decoupling electric revenues from sales, we expect that the
regulatory environment will remain favorable for the long term because the
reforms are institutional and are intended to be permanent. The subsequent 16
rate case orders, which we view overall as credit-supportive, have only
reinforced this expectation. Additionally, the successful implementation and
execution of the legislative reforms during the height of the recession is a
reflection of the company's effective management of regulatory risk.
The Michigan economy, although still weak, has steadily improved from 2009
when it had the highest unemployment rate in the U.S. at 14.2% and two of its
large auto manufacturers subsequently filed for bankruptcy. Today Michigan's
8.5% unemployment rate is in line with the U.S. average of 8.1%, representing
significant economic improvement. Given this gradual economic recovery, our
analysis of CMS assumes that the Michigan economy will not double dip and will
continue to very slowly improve over the intermediate term.
The 10% cap on electric choice that legislators could lift at some point
marginally affects CMS' business risk profile, in our view. The 2008 Energy
Law revised the Customer Choice Act by limiting alternative electric supply to
10% of an electric utility's weather-adjusted retail sales of the preceding
calendar year. While legislators have introduced bills to increase the cap, we
do not expect them to change it over the intermediate term. If they do raise
the cap, however, CMS' business risk profile and credit rating would be
pressured.
The aggressive financial risk profile reflects the company's elevated debt
leverage. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted debt to total
capital improved to 73.9% from 75.7% at the end of 2010. The company's cash
flow measures have shown modest improvement as rate case increases continue to
take hold. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 14.4% from 13.2% at the end of
2010, and adjusted debt to EBITDA remained about 5.0x. We expect the company
to maintain these financial measures over the intermediate term as a result of
increased cash flows from the pending rate cases, offset in part by the
continued heavy capital expenditures for smart-grid improvements,
environmental expenses, and renewable energy. Because of these large capital
spending programs, we expect that Consumers Energy will continue to file rate
cases regularly.
We expect CMS' discretionary cash flow to be negative over the intermediate
term, reflecting increased capital expenditures of more than $1.2 billion
annually. Fundamentally, we expect that CMS will continue to fund its
investments and maturities in a manner that minimally preserves its credit
quality.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on CMS is 'A-3'. The company has "adequate" liquidity
and can more than cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if FFO
declines.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and
credit facility availability) to exceed its uses by about 1.3x over the next
12 months.
-- Debt maturities are significant over the intermediate term, with about
20% of CMS' total long-term outstanding debt maturing during the next three
years.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in
excess of liquidity requirements.
-- The company can absorb high-impact, low-probability events with
limited need for refinancing, has the flexibility to lower capital spending,
has sound bank relationships and solid standing in the credit markets, and has
generally prudent risk management.
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $2.6 billion over the next 12
months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under the credit
facilities. Recently Consumers Energy extended its $150 million credit
facility to 2017. Additionally, CMS has more than $1 billion under various
revolving credit facilities that do not expire until 2016. We estimate the
company will use about $1.9 billion over the same period for capital spending,
debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder dividends.
CMS' credit agreement includes a financial covenant limiting its debt to
EBITDA to 6x. As of March 31, 2012, the debt to EBITDA, as defined in the
credit agreement, was 5.0x, demonstrating sufficient cushion with respect to
the facility's financial covenant.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects Standard & Poor's baseline forecast that
FFO to debt will generally be greater than 13% and debt to EBITDA will be
consistently lower than 5x. We could raise the rating if the company is able
to continue to manage its regulatory risk while maintaining FFO to debt of
about 13%-15% and debt to EBITDA lower than 5x. Significant risks include rate
case order outcomes and assumed continued economic stability. We would revise
the outlook to stable if state legislators lift the 10% customer choice cap or
FFO to debt drops below 12% on a sustained basis.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009.
-- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
CMS Energy Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3
CMS Energy Michigan L.P.
Consumers Energy Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
CMS Energy Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB+
Preferred Stock BB
Consumers Energy Co.
Senior Secured BBB+
Recovery Rating 1+
Preferred Stock BB