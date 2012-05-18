May 18 - OVERVIEW -- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis, applying our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. -- Delinquencies in these transactions remain at high levels above our U.K. nonconforming RMBS index. 90+ day delinquencies, although stable, remain above 30%. -- Credit enhancement continues to increase for all three transactions, the reserve funds are now fully funded, and excess spread is robust. -- We have taken various rating actions based on our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received. -- Money Partners Securities 1, 2, and 3 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions with loans originated by Money Partners and Kensington Mortgages. The transactions closed between August 2005 and May 2006. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) May 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on the notes issued by Money Partners Securities 1 PLC, Money Partners Securities 2 PLC, and Money Partners Securities 3 PLC (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (February 2012). Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). We have also applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, taking into account our recent downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). The main counterparties in these transactions are Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1), acting as account bank and currency swap provider (see below), and the sections below explain the impact of their Nov. 29, 2011 downgrades Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative M2a A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg M2b A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg B1 A- (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg B2 BBB (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg Money Partners Securities 2 PLC EUR191.2 Million, GBP234.7 Million, And $78 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A2a A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg A2c A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg M1a A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg M1b A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg M2a A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg M2b A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg B1 BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg Money Partners Securities 3 PLC EUR298 Million, GBP382.95 Million, And $50 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A2a A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg A2b A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg A2c A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg M1a A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg M1b A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg M2a A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg M2b A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg B1a BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg B1b BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative B2a B- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B2b B- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg