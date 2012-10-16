Overview -- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered our foreign currency sovereign ratings on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB+/A-2' and the local currency sovereign ratings to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. -- We consider South African infrastructure provider Transnet SOC Ltd. (Transnet) to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria and assess the likelihood of extraordinary support from the state, if needed, to be "extremely high." -- In accordance with our GRE criteria, we are lowering our foreign currency long-term rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', affirming our 'A-' local currency long-term rating at 'A-' and Transnet's long and short-term South Africa national scale rating at 'ZaAA+' and 'ZaA-1' respectively. -- The negative outlook mirrors that on South Africa, and reflects the possibility that a further downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a further downgrade of Transnet. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on South African infrastructure provider Transnet SOC Ltd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-' local currency long-term corporate credit rating, and the 'ZaAA+' long-term and 'ZaA-1' short-term South Africa national scale ratings on the company. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating actions on Transnet follow our downgrade of the Republic of South Africa on Oct. 12, 2012 (see "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We consider Transnet to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we have lowered the foreign currency long-term rating on Transnet. The ratings on Transnet continue to reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb+', as well as our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Transnet, in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our GRE criteria, our view of the ''extremely high'' likelihood of government support is based on our assessment of Transnet's: -- "Critical" role for South Africa, owing to its position as the monopoly infrastructure provider in freight rail, port ownership, and pipelines, and its dominant position in port operations; and -- "Very strong" link with the government through South Africa's 100% ownership, and its oversight of Transnet's strategy, funding plans, and regulation. The SACP reflects Transnet's business risk profile, which we assess as "strong" under our criteria. We factor in the company's dominant business positions in the South African economy, continued operational and financial improvements, and high and increasing profitability. These strengths are partially offset by Transnet's financial risk profile, which we view as "significant;" the funding risk associated with its large capital works program and scheduled debt maturities, exposure to changes in the South African economy, an expected increase in debt over the next two to three years, and regulatory uncertainty in its regulated divisions. Liquidity We assess Transnet's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, factoring in potential extraordinary liquidity support from the government. Foreign currency debt is limited and fully hedged, but we anticipate that it will likely increase over time to reflect the foreign currency requirements of the company's procurement program. On June 30, 2012, Transnet reported cash and cash equivalents of about South African rand (ZAR)2.3 billion (ZAR8.2 billion on Sept. 30, 2012), and ZAR7 billion (ZAR7.9 billion on Sept. 30, 2012) of committed undrawn credit lines. We anticipate that Transnet will generate about ZAR15 billion of funds from operations over the 12 months to June 30, 2013. In contrast, we forecast that, over the same period, capital expenditures will reach about ZAR14 billion to ZAR18 billion while debt repayments will total about ZAR4.4 billion. Transnet has indicated it intends to raise about ZAR14.1 billion this year, of which it has already raised about ZAR14.7 billion at the time of writing. In assessing the company's adequate liquidity, we factor in our view of Transnet's good relationships with banks, strong credit standing in financial markets, and prudent financial policy. We also consider that Transnet has a credible plan to meet cash uses over the next few months. In early March, Transnet rolled over the bulk of its ZAR7 billion club loans for a further two years to March 2014, and repaid about ZAR1.5 billion through cash balances. In July, Transnet successfully issued US$1 billion, 4% senior notes to finance a significant ramp-up in capital expenditure as part of its Market Demand Strategy. Outlook The negative outlook on Transnet's foreign and local currency ratings reflects that on the Republic of South Africa and the possibility that a further downgrade of South Africa's ratings could lead to a downgrade of Transnet's ratings under our GRE criteria. All else being equal, a revision of the outlook on South Africa to stable would likely lead to a similar action on Transnet. A positive or negative change in our view of Transnet's relationship with the sovereign, resulting in a change in our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government support available to the company, could result in an upward or downward rating action on Transnet. A weakening in our assessment of Transnet's SACP could lead to a downgrade of Transnet, assuming the sovereign rating and our view of the likelihood of government support remain unchanged. Corporate Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured Foreign Currency BBB BBB+ Ratings Affirmed Transnet SOC Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- South African National Scale zaAA+/--/zaA-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.