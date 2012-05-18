Singapore's Global Logistic says to accept offers by end-June
SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said on Thursday short-listed bidders for the firm should submit their proposals by end-June.
May 18 Moody's continues the review for downgrade of Unipol Group's ratings (Reporting By Hilary Russ)
SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said on Thursday short-listed bidders for the firm should submit their proposals by end-June.
BRUSSELS, June 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: