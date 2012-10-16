Overview -- On Oct. 15, we lowered our ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'. -- Santander Holdings U.S.A. (SHUSA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander, and we view SHUSA as highly strategic to its parent. -- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit ratings on SHUSA and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', and we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term ratings on both entities. -- The outlook on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank is negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent, Santander. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. (SHUSA) and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term ratings on both entities. Rationale We lowered the ratings on SHUSA and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, following our downgrade of its parent, Santander, on Oct. 15. We consider these linked rating actions because we view SHUSA as "highly strategic" to its parent under our group methodology criteria. SHUSA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains 'bbb'. Because Santander's group credit profile is now the same as SHUSA's SACP, our rating on SHUSA no longer reflects any ratings uplift from the parent. We lowered our ratings on Santander following our Oct. 10 downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. Outlook The negative outlook on SHUSA mirrors that on Santander, which, in turn, reflects the negative outlook on Spain. We seldom rate financial institutions above the foreign currency rating on the country where the institution is domiciled, and, on these occasions, the maximum notching differential is generally limited to one notch because of the strong connection we typically see between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country of domicile. Since our rating on Santander is already one notch above the sovereign rating on Spain, we could lower our rating on Santander following a further downgrade of Spain. Because we do not view SHUSA or Sovereign Bank as insulated subsidiaries or assign external support to them, we expect to cap their ratings at the parent level. Therefore, any additional downgrade of the parent could lead to corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries. Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb bbb Anchor bbb+ bbb+ Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average Average And Adequate (0) And Adequate (0) Support 0 +1 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 +1 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0