Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following city of El Paso, Texas' (the city) obligations: --$61.5 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs), series 2012; --$20.7 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2012. The securities are scheduled to sell Oct. 23, 2012, via negotiation. Proceeds from the COs will be used to finance various public improvements and to pay issuance costs. The proceeds from the GO bonds will be used to refund a portion of the city's outstanding debt for debt service savings and to pay related costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings on the city's outstanding obligations (pre-refunding) comprised of: --Approximately $564.1 million GO bonds at 'AA'; and --Approximately $307.6 million COs at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Both the GO bonds and COs are secured by an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city, limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The COs are additionally secured by a limited $1,000 pledge of surplus revenues from the city's waterworks and sewer system. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCIAL STABILITY: The city has posted positive financial results in four of the last five fiscal years despite the economic downturn that has yielded slower revenue growth trends against ongoing service demands of a growing population. Notably, management's attention to revenue fluctuations has been timely, so far eliminating structural imbalances. SUBSTANTIAL AND DIVERSE TAX BASE: The city's TAV is substantial at approximately $31 billion. Recent diversification of the tax base has provided some offset to contractions in the manufacturing base. TAV resumed growth in fiscal 2012 after a modest 1% decline in fiscal 2011. The tax base is diverse with the top 10 taxpayers comprising only 5% of the total TAV. HIGH OVERALL DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are moderately high despite substantial state support for overlapping school district debt. The pace of principal amortization is average at just over 50%, but is projected to slow given the city's debt issuance plans. LARGE CAPITAL PLAN: The city's capital improvement plan (CIP) and debt issuance plans continue to grow to support the city's ongoing growth related and quality of life needs. Balancing debt issuance with tax base growth and capital needs is essential to the rating given the city's growth-related capital pressures and already above average debt service tax rate. ECONOMIC EXPANSION AND DIVERSIFICATION: Much of the city's economic activity has come from its position in a key NAFTA trade corridor near Mexico's maquiladora assembly plants as well as the presence of Fort Bliss. Recent expansion at Fort Bliss and an emerging healthcare sector somewhat offset credit concerns regarding historically below-average income levels and high unemployment rates. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ESCALATING DEBT: Rapidly increasing debt levels without offsetting gains in other credit areas could pressure the rating. CREDIT PROFILE HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION MAINTAINED THROUGH PRUDENT BUDGETARY OVERSIGHT The city's financial position remains stable despite some modest revenue contraction and ongoing growth related operating and capital pressures. General fund reserves remain adequate at $42.3 million or 13.6% of spending in fiscal 2011. This amount includes the $16 million charter-required cash reserve, which if used must be replenished annually. The audited fiscal 2011 net $1.6 million increase to fund balance bettered the prior projection that called for a $3 million drawdown. Preliminary results for fiscal 2012 point to a modest $350,000 use of general fund balance reserves as well. The fiscal 2013 general fund budget is balanced without the use of general fund reserves. However, the budget is based on a modest shift to the operations and maintenance property tax levy from the debt service tax rate with the use of about $3 million in debt service reserves to maintain the total tax rate at the current $0.65 per $100 TAV. Although the city has successfully withstood fiscal pressures in the current economic conditions, the city continues to be challenged to expand its revenue stream to serve the needs of a growing population. GROWING TAX BASE The city's substantial $31 billion TAV continues to grow at a healthy clip. Double-digit annual TAV growth between fiscals 2005 and 2008 began to slow in fiscals 2009 and 2010 in line with weaker economic conditions throughout the nation. In fiscal 2011, taxable values declined a modest 1%, but resumed a 4.5% healthy growth rate in fiscal 2012. For purposes of capital planning and budgeting, the city has assumed a 1% annual growth rate through fiscal 2015, 2% growth in fiscal 2016, followed by annual 2.5% growth beginning in fiscal 2017. Fitch believes management's annual growth assumptions over the next five years appear reasonable. HIGH DEBT BURDEN AND LARGE CAPITAL PLAN Overall debt levels remain high at 5.6% of market value despite significant state support for school district debt. Given the city's plans to issue additional debt for transportation and public infrastructure projects, these debt levels are projected to remain pressured in the near to mid-term. The city's fiscal 2013-2017 debt funded CIP totals $300.4 million, more than double the $127.7 million previous plan for the same period. Additionally, the city will present two propositions to voters requesting bond authorization to issue $468 million in the aggregate for quality of life projects (i.e. parks and recreation, zoo, open space, libraries, museum, and performing arts). If voters approve the bond proposals, the tax rate impact is projected not to exceed $0.05 per $100 TAV. Other near term borrowing plans call for issuance of about $55 million for a baseball stadium to be repaid with either proceeds from hotel occupancy taxes or appropriation backed lease debt. Fitch believes the city will need to balance ongoing capital needs against an already above-average debt service tax rate, slower tax base growth in the near term, and the area's below-average socio-economic characteristics. The currently average pace of principal amortization is projected to slow somewhat in the near term as the city refinances a large bullet maturity and issues additional debt. PENSION PLANS The city maintains two, single-employer pension plans: one for general employees and the other for public safety employees. The city issued $212 million in voter-authorized pension obligation bonds in 2007 and 2009 to address underfunding in the public safety pension plan. The funded position for both pension plans was healthy at 80% as of Sept. 1, 2010 for the general employees and approximately 82% as of Jan. 1, 2010 for all public safety employees. The city has contributed 100% of its annual pension costs over the past three fiscal years for the general employee pension plan. However, contributions were roughly 10% and 25% below annual pension cost for the fireman and police division, respectively, in fiscal 2011. Contributions totaled about $41 million or a high 13% of audited fiscal 2011 general fund spending. Public safety employees agreed to a less generous, second-tier of pension benefits for new employees that should reduce this overall liability over time. A similarly-structured program was also implemented for general city employees beginning in fiscal 2012. ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION El Paso is the sixth largest city in Texas. Its current population of over 665,000 reflects ongoing growth at an average annual rate of nearly 1.5% since the 2000 census, slightly below the state's population growth rate of just over 2% for the same time period. Area income levels as measured by median household income are below average, which is somewhat offset by the area's lower cost of living. Much of the city's economic activity has historically come from its position in a key NAFTA trade corridor near Mexico's maquiladora assembly plants as well as the presence of Fort Bliss, the Army's second largest installation. The recent expansion of the military presence at Fort Bliss as a result of the Pentagon's 2005 base realignment and closure recommendations is expected to lead to roughly 10,000 additional troops from current levels by 2013. Military family members are expected to total another 40,000. About two-thirds of the additional troops are expected to live off-base. The ongoing expansion of Ft. Bliss' troop strength and military facilities has boosted residential and commercial construction citywide, although the full economic impact of the expansion is still unfolding. Government and educational entities comprise most of the top 10 civilian employers, which provide roughly 25% of the area's employment. Major additions to the city's retail, commercial and healthcare sectors brought unemployment rates down to record lows in 2007 and 2008, although they have risen notably along with the national unemployment rate. At 9.4% in July 2012, El Paso's unemployment rate remains above the state's 7.5% and U.S. rate of 8.6%.