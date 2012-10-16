(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. -- As a result, we lowered our ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. on Oct. 15, 2012. In our view, BBVA USA Bancshares is highly strategic to its parent, BBVA S.A., under our group rating methodology. -- Consequently, we are also lowering our counterparty credit ratings on BBVA USA and subsidiary Compass Bank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. -- The outlooks on the long-term ratings on BBVA USA and Compass Bank are negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the ratings on BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA USA) and Compass Bank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. At the same time, we lowered the subordinated and preferred issue ratings on Compass Bank by one notch each to 'BB+' and 'BB-', respectively. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on BBVA USA are negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.). Rationale We lowered our ratings on BBVA USA Bancshares and Compass Bank as a result of the downgrade of their parent, BBVA S.A., on Oct. 15. The downgrade of BBVA S.A. follows the Oct. 10, 2012, downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. We continue to view wholly owned BBVA USA as highly strategic to its parent. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for BBVA USA remains 'bbb' as recent financial results of the subsidiary have been generally consistent with our expectations. Under our group rating methodology, the indicative long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) for a "highly strategic" subsidiary is generally one notch lower than the group credit profile (GCP) level unless its SACP is either at or above the GCP level (then the indicative long-term ICR could be at the GCP level, which is the case here). Outlook The negative outlook on BBVA USA reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA S.A., which mirrors that on Spain's sovereign ratings. We seldom rate financial institutions above the rating on the country where the institution is domiciled, and, on these occasions, the maximum notching differential is generally limited to one notch because of the strong connection we typically see between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country. Because we do not currently view BBVA USA or Compass Bank as insulated subsidiaries or assign external support to them, we expect to cap their ratings at the parent level. Therefore, any additional downgrade of the parent could lead to corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries. Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb bbb Anchor bbb+ bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average Average And Adequate (0) And Adequate (0) Support 0 0 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 0 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)