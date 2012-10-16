Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following rating for Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA or the authority): --$209.7 million in outstanding water and wastewater revenue bonds at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The bonds are senior lien bonds secured by the authority's net system revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCIAL RESULTS CURRENTLY FAVORABLE: GWA's financial performance, while historically weak, has improved as a result of actions by GWA's ratemaking bodies. Further gains are projected for fiscal 2012 and continued solid results are budgeted for fiscal 2013. ELEVATED DEBT AND CAPITAL PRESSURES: Debt levels are high and significant capital needs remain to meet ongoing regulatory requirements, which could challenge future financial results. In addition, additional capital spending will ultimately be needed to meet expected military build-up demands. While there is some expectation that a portion of GWA's capital needs will be funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), the federal budget debate has created significant uncertainty as to timing and amount. POLITICAL WILLINGNESS TO RAISE RATES: Rates have escalated significantly over the last several years to high levels in order to support GWA's capital improvement program (CIP). Significant additional needed rate hikes will further pressure customers and could ultimately test the political willingness to raise rates by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities (CCU, GWA's governing body), the Public Utility Commission (PUC), and the Guam government. LEADERSHIP ACTIONS POSITIVE: Management has made substantial progress to date in addressing remedial actions and improving operating performance. LIMITED ECONOMIC PROFILE: The service territory is isolated and limited and has had a historical disposition to natural disasters. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION DETERIORATING FINANCIALS: Given the extensive capital needs facing the system, erosion in financial metrics could make it difficult to meet long-term capital and regulatory requirements. CLARITY ON MILITARY BUILD-UP: Clarity with regards to DOD spending and assistance to GWA in meeting capital requirements could alleviate long-term rate pressure somewhat. CREDIT PROFILE HISTORICAL CHANGES HAVE IMPROVED OPERATIONS Historically, the system has been plagued with weak financial performance and violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA) and Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), which necessitated involvement at the federal regulatory level. However, since 2002 when the authority's governance was changed from an appointed board to an elected governing board, significant strides have been made towards returning the system to regulatory compliance and ensuring stable operations. Nevertheless, significant challenges persist which will pressure utility operations over the long-term. FISCAL 2011 RESULTS DOWN SLIGHTLY Senior lien debt service coverage (DSC) coverage declined slightly in fiscal 2011. On a Fitch-calculated basis, senior DSC was 1.5x in fiscal 2011 compared to 1.6x in fiscal 2010; GWA's calculation, which adjusts certain revenues and expenditures on the income statement showed DSC declining to 1.3x from 1.5x from fiscals 2011 to 2010, respectively. The erosion of coverage was precipitated by declining billable consumption (down 5%) and rising expenses, including the initial purchase of system general property insurance, which offset an 8% rate hike for the year. For fiscal 2011, days cash also fell somewhat, dropping to 164 days from 203 days in fiscal 2010. FISCAL 2012 FINANCES IMPROVED To boost coverage to meet PUC's 1.75x DSC target for GWA, the CCU and PUC approved a 13% base rate hike for fiscal 2012. While sales continue to be weaker than expected, GWA has implemented cost control measures to reduce operating expenses. As a result, GWA is now forecasting DSC in the 2.0x range for the year. FISCAL 2013 BUDGET ADOPTED The CCU recently approved GWA's fiscal 2013 budget, which calls for a 6% increase in operating expenditures (up $4.4 million) from the adopted fiscal 2012 budget; debt service costs are flat for the year. The increase is driven by several components, the largest of which is an escalation in administrative and general costs ($2.6 million or 200% increase). These costs are rising largely as a result of higher chemical and biosolids disposal charges related to a recently approved consent decree (the CD). To support rising costs, the budget calls for a cumulative 12% increase in customer charges, comprised of a 10% base rate increase and various surcharges. The rate proposal has been filed with the PUC and a decision is expected shortly. Based on budgeted figures, GWA is forecasting achieving senior DSC of almost 1.9x STRONG HISTORY OF COMMITMENT TO RAISING RATES Overall, the CCU and PUC have shown a demonstrated commitment to raising rates over the last several years to enhance system financial performance, approving cumulative increases of over 70% since fiscal 2007, excluding the proposed adjustments for fiscal 2013. While residential charges are currently high at an estimated 2.4% of median household income, GWA's ratemaking bodies' continued commitment to necessary rate hikes should lead to continued favorable financial results. REGULATORY CAPITAL NEEDS WILL CHALLENGE FUTURE RESULTS Despite improved financial performance, GWA faces significant capital needs to meet regulatory requirements. In 2003 the authority negotiated a stipulated order (SO) with the EPA as a result of violations to the CWA and SDWA. To date, GWA has completed the vast majority of the deliverables associated with the SO and remaining items are addressed in the fiscal 2012 - 2016 CIP. However, to cure system-wide deficiencies and ensure ongoing regulatory compliance, a CD was filed with the court in Nov. 2011, which amended the SO and added several major projects to be constructed. Projects included in the CD are expected to cost between $200 million to $300 million and are required to be completed by 2020. The CD was not unexpected, but the timeframe is accelerated from what GWA initially proposed to regulators, which called for a 10-20 year completion period. As a result of the CD projects, the fiscal 2012 - 2016 CIP increased over $100 million from the fiscal 2011 - 2015 CIP and will necessitate borrowings of $100 million to $150 million in the 2013 and 2015 timeframes, effectively doubling the amount of system debt. Likewise user charges are expected to see a significant increase over this period to support the proposed issuances. GWA is in the process of preparing a rate plan for submittal to the PUC in January 2013, which is expected to be comprised of a five-year package for fiscals 2014 - 2018. MILITARY BUILD-UP DELAYED While still uncertain, much of the additional CD capital requirements may ultimately be funded by the DOD as part of a military troop build-up that is scheduled to occur on the island over the next several years. However, given the nation's current budget debate, there is great uncertainty as to troop levels, timing, and amounts that will be available to assist GWA in preparing for the additional system demands. Currently, the DOD build-up is expected to result in an increase of 5,000 military personnel over the next three to four years. This compares to previous estimates of an ultimate increase to the island's permanent population of around 32,000 people (approximately a 20% increase from the current level) as part of its relocation of troops from the nation of Japan. GWA and the DOD have been working together to identify system needs and funding resources to service the military's influx. To facilitate the relocation of troops, Japan passed legislation approving a $420 million loan to GWA that would assist with GWA's expansion needs and also provide for upgrades to GWA's two major wastewater treatment plants to secondary treatment. However, before these monies may be obtained, GWA must execute a customer service agreement with DOD that will support the loan.