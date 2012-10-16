Overview
-- Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand Inc. plans to acquire
Germany-based compounding, extrusion, and bulk material equipment and system
manufacturer Coperion Capital GmbH Inc. for EUR408 million ($530 million),
financed primarily by debt.
-- We view the transaction as adding both business and financial risk to
the company, with increased exposure to cyclical markets and higher leverage.
-- We are lowering the ratings, including the corporate credit rating, to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage increase
to about 3x pro-forma will be temporary and that anticipated EBITDA growth and
cash flow generation should enable gradual improvement to about 2.5x by 2013
on an adjusted basis.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings,
including the corporate credit rating, on Batesville, Ind.-based Hillenbrand
Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' as a result of the company's planned debt-financed
acquisition of Coperion Capital GmbH Inc. We have reassessed our financial
risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest," reflecting a financial policy
that relies more heavily on debt for growth. Additionally, the acquisition
increases cyclical risks inherited from operating in the bulk solids material
handling equipment industry. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Hillenbrand Inc. reflects a business risk that we believe
remains "fair," despite increased exposure to a cyclical industry. Pro-forma
for the Coperion acquisition, Process Equipment Group (PEG) segment will
comprise 58% of revenues. While this business provides products to diverse end
markets, it is more vulnerable to economic cycles than its now smaller
well-established but mature traditional funeral products business. The ratings
also reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile, which was changed from
"modest," reflecting debt leverage between 2x and 3x from the added debt
burden incurred to support its growth strategy of its PEG segment. Hillenbrand
PEG segment pro forma the acquisition manufactures extrusion, bulk solids
material handling equipment feeders, size reduction equipment, and screeners.
The company's funeral products segment primarily manufactures caskets and
vaults.
Standard & Poor's expects Hillenbrand to report low-double-digit revenue
growth in 2012 (Sept. 30 fiscal year-end) mostly on expansion in the PEG
segment. We expect organic growth within the PEG segment to continue at
low-double-digit rates through fiscal-year 2013, benefiting from its growing
backlog. The planned Coperion acquisition will boost fiscal-year 2013 revenue
growth to over 50%. This growth will offset low-single-digit revenue declines
in Hillenbrand's casket business in 2012 and 2013. While our base case assumes
a leveling in the number of deaths in the year ahead, the ongoing increase in
cremations suggests a low-single digit revenue decline in the casket business
through fiscal-year 2013.
While we expect EBITDA to grow as a result of the recent acquisitions in the
PEG group, we believe pro forma EBITDA margins will decline to the high teens
from 2011 levels of 25%. This is mainly because of the rapidly expanding lower
margined PEG group. While we expect margins will improve over time due to
added volume, realized synergies, and the application of Hillenbrand's lean
operating efficiencies, we do not expect them to be above 20% over the near to
medium term. We expect EBITDA margins in the Batesville funeral products
segment will remain quite respectable at 26%, which should plateau through
fiscal-year 2013 on restructuring efforts. We expect over time PEG margin
improvement to offset Batesville profit pressures. We expect discretionary
cash flow (after dividends) of at least $80 million in 2013 to improve to
annual levels above $100 million.
The $530 million mainly debt-financed acquisition of Coperion has increased
Hillenbrand's debt burden. With anticipated pro forma EBITDA contribution from
Coperion of close to $70 million, we now expect pro forma debt to adjusted
EBITDA to be close to 3.8x, with deleveraging to about 2.2x by 2014. Pro-forma
credit metrics support an "intermediate" financial risk profile and includes
assumed pension liability from Coperion of $130 million. Our base-case
scenario expects the company to maintain a conservative financial policy and
rapidly pay down debt with available cash; we expect no acquisitions in the
near term. We believe that the company's appetite to spur expansion in its PEG
group via acquisitions will likely be funded with additional debt over time,
and that debt leverage will remain between 2x and 3x. This expectation is
further supported by the termination of restricted covenants from the Hill-Rom
judgment sharing agreement that capped the level of debt to EBITDA to 1.8x.
We still view the company's business risk profile as "fair"; the expansion of
the more cyclical PEG segment, along with dimmer casket business prospects,
contributes to our assessment. The lower-margined PEG Group businesses are
more tied to economic cycles than Batesville, with less-defensible market
positions. However, the acquisitions over the past few years have given
Hillenbrand diversity as a bulk solids material handling equipment
manufacturer. The Coperion acquisition particularly will increase the PEG
segment size to about 58% from 34%, will add further diversity to its existing
range of end-user markets, and will expand the segment's geographical reach.
However, it also exposes it to the more cyclical plastics end-user market.
Revenue stability in the PEG segment is partly afforded by replacement parts
which we expect to be close to a quarter of PEG revenues. Stability over the
near term is further bolstered by a growing backlog of contracts. However,
current fragile global economic conditions could impede future contract orders.
Hillenbrand's Batesville funeral products business continues to face
challenges of persistent lackluster burial casket growth prospects, which has
spurred Hillenbrand's appetite to diversify its revenue stream. The company
has experienced recent declines in its Batesville Casket business despite a
well-established market-leading position. In the last quarter, a rise in the
cremation rate and weak flu season contributed to a 5% year-over-year burial
casket revenue decline in the June 2012 quarter. We expect the burial casket
business to remain under pressure from the growing popularity of cremations.
Liquidity
We continue to view Hillenbrand's liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment of
the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and
expectations:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by at least 1.2x.
-- Sources pro forma the Coperion acquisition include less than $100
million available on its new (July 2012) $600 million revolving credit
agreement, expected pro-forma cash balance of less than $50 million, and free
operating cash flow of well over $100 million sufficient to cover an annual
dividend of $48 million and capital expenditures of about $40 million.
-- We do not currently expect Hillenbrand to repurchase stock under its
$100 million share repurchase program; only $22.5 million has been purchased
since being authorized in July 2008.
-- There are no debt maturities until 2017, when the revolver comes due.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage increase
to about 3x pro-forma will be temporary and that anticipated EBITDA growth and
cash flow generation should enable gradual improvement to about 2.5x by 2013,
which would be commensurate for the company's financial risk profile. We could
lower the ratings if Hillenbrand encounters challenges in operating and
integrating its larger PEG businesses, which would prevent the deleveraging we
have built into our base case. If the company pursued additional acquisitions
or share repurchase activity, again disrupting our deleveraging expectation,
we could lower the rating.
An upgrade in the near or medium term is unlikely given the "fair" business
risk profile that takes into account the cyclical risks of the expanding PEG
group. Over the longer term, we could consider an upgrade if the company
establishes a successful operational track record of integrating and managing
acquired businesses while maintaining its commitment to intermediate financial
policies. Even if the Coperion transaction does not close, the increased
likelihood that a similar transaction will be pursued is reflected in our
business risk and financial risk profiles.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Hillenbrand Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB