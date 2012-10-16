Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless provider Clearwire Corp. (CCC/Developing/--) are not immediately affected by the announcement that Japan-based Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--) has an agreement to purchase a 70% stake in Sprint Nextel Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) for around $20 billion. Sprint Nextel owns approximately 49% of Clearwire. Clearwire is building a 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network using time division duplex (TD) LTE technology in the 2.5 GHz spectrum band, which is compatible with Softbank's LTE network in Japan. An acquisition of Clearwire by Softbank could help improve the ecosystem for handsets on a TD-LTE network and reduce Clearwire's related handset costs. We currently expect Clearwire will run out of cash by mid-2013. While Standard & Poor's does not believe that Sprint Nextel or Softbank will make a decision on their plans, if any, for Clearwire until the transaction closes, we believe Clearwire's large spectrum position in frequencies similar to that of Softbank's will have some potential value for Softbank in equipment and technology development.