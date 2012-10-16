Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless provider Clearwire Corp.
(CCC/Developing/--) are not immediately affected by the announcement that
Japan-based Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--) has an agreement to
purchase a 70% stake in Sprint Nextel Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) for around $20
billion. Sprint Nextel owns approximately 49% of Clearwire.
Clearwire is building a 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network using time
division duplex (TD) LTE technology in the 2.5 GHz spectrum band, which is
compatible with Softbank's LTE network in Japan. An acquisition of Clearwire
by Softbank could help improve the ecosystem for handsets on a TD-LTE network
and reduce Clearwire's related handset costs.
We currently expect Clearwire will run out of cash by mid-2013. While Standard
& Poor's does not believe that Sprint Nextel or Softbank will make a decision
on their plans, if any, for Clearwire until the transaction closes, we believe
Clearwire's large spectrum position in frequencies similar to that of
Softbank's will have some potential value for Softbank in equipment and
technology development.