(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Fitch Ratings expects the rise in U.S. investor interest in
European Community (EC) infrastructure products to be tempered by several
structural and regulatory challenges. Issuers of project and infrastructure debt
in the EC are facing substantially less bank financing capacity than anticipated
and are seeking capital markets options to fund investment. Regulatory
hurdles, currency issues, and the need for wider spreads are likely to make it
more challenging to attract U.S. investors despite favorable rates.
Because access to the European bond market is limited to a few very visible
assets (e.g. Aeroports de Paris, BAA, and Eurotunnel) and the best structured
and largest utilities, the vast majority of the European infrastructure market
has used bank lending to finance project debt since the beginning of the Great
Recession. Because European banks are now repositioning their assets to meet the
increased capital and liquidity requirements in Basel III, they seem likely to
reduce project finance debt in the short term. The looming Solvency II
regulations are also suppressing funding from insurance companies. We believe
these dynamics are making funding from U.S. sources more attractive.
These assets may be attractive to U.S. investors, particularly private placement
investors, because they provide long-term and stable cash flows,
diversification, and ample supply of debt. Recent reductions in U.S. interest
rates have also made higher yielding, less liquid EU infrastructure assets
attractive.
While some U.S. investors have been attracted to these credits, their
participation is unlikely to fill the gap significantly. Currency volatility is
the primary limiter. U.S. investors currently have little appetite for Sterling
or Euro investments due to the challenges those economies are facing. And
funding in U.S. dollars requires the issuer to arrange a matching swap from
Sterling or Euro flows to cover the debt service. These types of swaps are
available only from a shrinking number of highly rated institutions and only
offered to the strongest infrastructure enterprises. Finally, U.S. investors may
also be wary of the lesser degree of reporting and transparency that exists in
the EU bond markets and not want to extend their investments other than the most
public and more widely understood issuers.
Consequently, only the larger and higher rated European issuers are in a
position to manage these issues and take advantage of the market access provided
by the U.S. private placement market.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)