(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.'s
(Popular) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'. Simultaneously, Fitch has removed
all the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as the acquisition of Banco
Pastor, SA (Pastor; unrated) has been completed.
The downgrades reflect the continued deterioration in Popular's asset quality
and profitability, wholesale funding dependence and the integration of Pastor,
which has weighed on the bank's risk profile, despite Pastor's relatively small
size.
Popular's Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating are at the Support Rating
Floor of 'BBB'. Fitch believes there is a high probability that the Spanish
authorities would support Popular given its systemic importance as Spain's fifth
largest bank
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Popular's 100%-owned subsidiary, Banco
Popular Portugal's (BPP) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and assigned a
Negative Outlook to this rating. BPP's Support Rating has been affirmed at '2'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Popular's VR is sensitive to a further weakening of the Spanish economy, which
is undergoing a recession, high unemployment and additional deterioration of
real estate prices in Spain, a sector to which Popular is highly exposed.
Popular will need to make large provisions to cover real estate assets in line
with the state's harsher provisioning demands, and profitability for 2012 and
2013 is expected to be very low. In addition, Fitch expects asset quality in
Popular's core SME loan portfolio to deteriorate given that weak economic
conditions will persist.
Real estate exposure (including Pastor) represents a high 24% of Popular's total
loans and foreclosures and has single-name concentrations. At end-2011, the
aggregate impaired loans ratio was 7.7% (12%, with net foreclosures). Reserve
coverage has been boosted by EUR3.2bn of provisions directly against equity and
negative goodwill as part of the Pastor integration. Despite this, unreserved
impaired assets remain sizeable relative to Popular's equity.
Popular's funding and liquidity levels have improved due to good retail funding
growth and EUR17.2bn accessed from the ECB three-year LTRO. However, Popular is
still reliant on the strained wholesale markets for funding and further retail
funding growth is increasingly challenging given high unemployment. The Pastor
transaction has negatively affected equity. Nevertheless, Popular has EUR2.3bn
of mandatory convertible bonds which could easily be converted into share
capital (EUR0.5bn to be converted in June 2012) were the bank to face a stress.
The rating actions on BPP's ratings reflect a weakening of potential parental
support due to Popular's downgrade. The actions also reflect the weakness of
Portugal's operating environment.
Fitch believes there is still a high probability that BPP would be supported by
Popular if needed, and this drives BPP's Long-term IDR. It remains one notch
higher than the Portuguese sovereign's Long-Term IDR ('BB+'/Negative), and it is
sensitive to a downgrade of the Long-term IDR of either Popular, Portugal, or
both.
In line with the agency's criteria on Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities, Popular's subordinated debt and preferred stock have also been
downgraded, reflecting greater risk of non-performance, as expressed by
Popular's VR.
At end-March 2012, Popular had total assets of EUR158m. Its activities are
centred on retail and commercial banking services for SMEs and individuals
through a widely-spread network of 2,765 branches, including 236 in Portugal and
the US.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular)
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2': removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN
Preference shares: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-'; removed from RWN
BPE Financiaciones SA:
Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from
RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN
Banco Popular Portugal SA (BPP):
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
The impact, if any, of the above rating actions on BPP's covered bonds will be
detailed in a separate comment.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)