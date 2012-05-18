Overview -- Stable operating trends at Neenah, Wis.-based Bemis Co. Inc. (Bemis) continue to support credit quality and our expectations for the current ratings. -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive to reflect our expectation that the company will not be able to materially improve its financial profile in the near term. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of gradually improving operating trends, strong liquidity, good free flow generation, and financial policies that support a financial profile consistent with the current ratings. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Bemis Co. Inc. to stable from positive. We affirmed all other ratings including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Bemis is unlikely to improve its financial profile to a level that would warrant a higher rating during the next several quarters. Despite initiatives to improve profitability through improved contracts, pricing actions on some products, and cost-reduction efforts, we expect the financial profile will not materially improve in the near term. We expect this will be largely a result of ongoing raw material cost pressure, competitive markets, and weak overall demand, which will continue to dampen overall profitability. Nevertheless, we continue to expect modestly improving operating trends and good free cash flow generation over the intermediate term. We expect these trends will be supported by modest volume improvements from new products and gradually improving economic conditions, growth in emerging markets, materialization of improved contracts and pricing actions, and ongoing cost reductions related to facility consolidations. We expect the funds from operations (FFO)-to-total adjusted debt ratio to remain about 30% through a business cycle for the current ratings. Standard & Poor's ratings on Neenah, Wis.-based Bemis reflect the company's strong business position as a producer of value-added flexible packaging. Bemis benefits from technological leadership and innovation and sells a large portion of its products to recession-resistant food end markets. We factor its prudent financial policies, relatively stable earnings, "strong" liquidity, and good free cash generation into our assessment of its "significant" financial profile. Bemis manufactures a variety of flexible packaging, including high-barrier film structures, polyethylene film, and paper products. Customers consist largely of leading food and consumer product companies. More than two-thirds of sales are to the food industry, resulting in considerable stability in product demand through economic cycles. Bemis has leading market shares in packaging for cheese, processed meat, bread, confectionery, and frozen foods. Its nonfood packaging products are used in consumer product, personal care, and medical applications. Bemis also manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, which represent roughly 10% of net sales. Over the past several years, the company's operating performance has benefited from a greater shift toward value-added products and the successful integration of acquisitions. Bemis offers products that protect and extend the shelf life of the contents of the package by creating barriers against such things as oxygen, moisture, light, and odor. Other products provide convenience features such as easy opening. Bemis' March 2010 acquisition of the Alcan Packaging Food Americas operations from Rio Tinto PLC for $1.2 billion was by far its largest. Bemis funded the transaction with about $1 billion of debt and $200 million of common equity. The Alcan operations made Bemis a larger player in food and beverage packaging. The transaction also added complementary technologies, such as foil lamination/retort packaging and CPET trays, and enhanced Bemis' presence in higher-growth geographic markets such as Mexico. The pressure-sensitive materials segment manufactures adhesive coated paper and film substrates sold into label, graphic (including photographic over-laminate and products for decorative signage), and technical (including electronic parts assembly) markets. This segment is more sensitive to fluctuations in the economy than are Bemis' packaging businesses. About 50% of Bemis' revenues are under contractual arrangements with customers that allow for passing through raw material price fluctuations (with a three to six month lag). Volatility in resin prices causes operating profitability and working capital to fluctuate. During the first half of 2011, the company experienced spikes in resin costs. This, coupled with the time lags in passing through raw material costs and unfavorable price adjustment formulas with certain customers, resulted in a decline in profitability throughout the year. Also during the past few quarters, Bemis experienced somewhat weaker demand for packaged food products because of food cost inflation. As a result, we expect profitability to be soft in the next few quarters and adjusted EBITDA margins to remain at about 12%. We consider an average ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt of approximately 30% to be consistent with the current rating (as of March 31, 2012, FFO to total adjusted debt was approximately 29%). We adjust debt to include about $178 million of unfunded postretirement obligations and $53 million of capitalized operating leases. Bemis acquired most of the remaining shares of Dixie Toga for about $90 million and purchased China-based flexible packaging maker Mayor Packaging for $93 million. We expect Bemis to continue to make small acquisitions, particularly in high-growth markets in Asia and Latin America, and modest share repurchases. However, we expect it to pursue acquisitions and any share repurchases prudently, with a view on retaining a financial profile consistent with the current ratings. Bemis has also been involved for the past several years in tax litigation in Brazil. Although we believe this is a manageable risk, the timing and level of any related liability is deemed to be uncertain at this time. Liquidity We regard its liquidity as strong under our criteria. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following observations and expectations: -- As of March 31, 2012, Bemis had $113 million in cash and $741 million available under its $800 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016. -- Capital spending should total about $175 million in 2012. This is less than depreciation and amortization of about $230 million expected for 2012. Operating efficiency initiatives have historically freed up capacity and reduced capital expenditure requirements. -- Dividends should total a little more than $100 million in 2012. -- We expect discretionary cash flow to average about $100 million to $200 million per year. -- We believe Bemis will continue to manage its debt maturities and other obligations prudently. Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include the following: -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by at least 1.5x during the next year; -- Liquidity sources would exceed uses even in the unlikely event that EBITDA were to decline by 30%; -- The company has sound bank relationships, supporting our liquidity assessment; and -- The company could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on strong cash flows from operations and a high level of available liquidity. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates Bemis' good cash generating ability and management's commitment to maintaining a financial risk profile consistent with the current ratings while pursuing a disciplined growth strategy and shareholder rewards. We could raise the ratings modestly during the next few years if earnings and cash flow strengthen without a commensurate increase in debt, and if we believe that Bemis can attain and preserve an FFO-to-total adjusted debt ratio of about 35% through a business cycle. We expect modest improvement in operating trends as a result of improved contracts, effective pricing, ongoing cost reductions, and the potential for overall volume improvements. However, we could lower the ratings if the company's FFO to total adjusted debt falls materially below 25% with no prospects for improvement. We expect this could occur because of acquisitions larger or more numerous than we currently expect, more aggressive-than-anticipated shareholder rewards, a large payment in conjunction with litigation, or much weaker-than-expected macroeconomic conditions. The most likely cause for a downgrade would be a large, debt-financed acquisition. We could also lower the ratings if unexpected business challenges or financial policy decisions significantly hurt liquidity or stretch the financial profile beyond acceptable levels for the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012 -- U.S. Speculative-Grade Packaging Companies Have Pushed Their Refinancing Burden To 2013 And Beyond, Sept. 2, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Bemis Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Positive/A-2 Ratings Affirmed Bemis Co. Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB Commercial Paper A-2