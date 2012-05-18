Overview
-- Stable operating trends at Neenah, Wis.-based Bemis Co. Inc. (Bemis)
continue to support credit quality and our expectations for the current
ratings.
-- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive to reflect our
expectation that the company will not be able to materially improve its
financial profile in the near term.
-- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of gradually improving
operating trends, strong liquidity, good free flow generation, and financial
policies that support a financial profile consistent with the current ratings.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Bemis Co. Inc. to stable from positive. We affirmed all other ratings
including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Bemis is unlikely to
improve its financial profile to a level that would warrant a higher rating
during the next several quarters. Despite initiatives to improve profitability
through improved contracts, pricing actions on some products, and
cost-reduction efforts, we expect the financial profile will not materially
improve in the near term. We expect this will be largely a result of ongoing
raw material cost pressure, competitive markets, and weak overall demand,
which will continue to dampen overall profitability. Nevertheless, we continue
to expect modestly improving operating trends and good free cash flow
generation over the intermediate term. We expect these trends will be
supported by modest volume improvements from new products and gradually
improving economic conditions, growth in emerging markets, materialization of
improved contracts and pricing actions, and ongoing cost reductions related to
facility consolidations. We expect the funds from operations (FFO)-to-total
adjusted debt ratio to remain about 30% through a business cycle for the
current ratings.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Neenah, Wis.-based Bemis reflect the company's
strong business position as a producer of value-added flexible packaging.
Bemis benefits from technological leadership and innovation and sells a large
portion of its products to recession-resistant food end markets. We factor its
prudent financial policies, relatively stable earnings, "strong" liquidity,
and good free cash generation into our assessment of its "significant"
financial profile.
Bemis manufactures a variety of flexible packaging, including high-barrier
film structures, polyethylene film, and paper products. Customers consist
largely of leading food and consumer product companies. More than two-thirds
of sales are to the food industry, resulting in considerable stability in
product demand through economic cycles. Bemis has leading market shares in
packaging for cheese, processed meat, bread, confectionery, and frozen foods.
Its nonfood packaging products are used in consumer product, personal care,
and medical applications. Bemis also manufactures pressure-sensitive
materials, which represent roughly 10% of net sales.
Over the past several years, the company's operating performance has benefited
from a greater shift toward value-added products and the successful
integration of acquisitions. Bemis offers products that protect and extend the
shelf life of the contents of the package by creating barriers against such
things as oxygen, moisture, light, and odor. Other products provide
convenience features such as easy opening. Bemis' March 2010 acquisition of
the Alcan Packaging Food Americas operations from Rio Tinto PLC for $1.2
billion was by far its largest. Bemis funded the transaction with about $1
billion of debt and $200 million of common equity. The Alcan operations made
Bemis a larger player in food and beverage packaging. The transaction also
added complementary technologies, such as foil lamination/retort packaging and
CPET trays, and enhanced Bemis' presence in higher-growth geographic markets
such as Mexico.
The pressure-sensitive materials segment manufactures adhesive coated paper
and film substrates sold into label, graphic (including photographic
over-laminate and products for decorative signage), and technical (including
electronic parts assembly) markets. This segment is more sensitive to
fluctuations in the economy than are Bemis' packaging businesses.
About 50% of Bemis' revenues are under contractual arrangements with customers
that allow for passing through raw material price fluctuations (with a three
to six month lag). Volatility in resin prices causes operating profitability
and working capital to fluctuate. During the first half of 2011, the company
experienced spikes in resin costs. This, coupled with the time lags in passing
through raw material costs and unfavorable price adjustment formulas with
certain customers, resulted in a decline in profitability throughout the year.
Also during the past few quarters, Bemis experienced somewhat weaker demand
for packaged food products because of food cost inflation. As a result, we
expect profitability to be soft in the next few quarters and adjusted EBITDA
margins to remain at about 12%.
We consider an average ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt of approximately
30% to be consistent with the current rating (as of March 31, 2012, FFO to
total adjusted debt was approximately 29%). We adjust debt to include about
$178 million of unfunded postretirement obligations and $53 million of
capitalized operating leases. Bemis acquired most of the remaining shares of
Dixie Toga for about $90 million and purchased China-based flexible packaging
maker Mayor Packaging for $93 million. We expect Bemis to continue to make
small acquisitions, particularly in high-growth markets in Asia and Latin
America, and modest share repurchases. However, we expect it to pursue
acquisitions and any share repurchases prudently, with a view on retaining a
financial profile consistent with the current ratings. Bemis has also been
involved for the past several years in tax litigation in Brazil. Although we
believe this is a manageable risk, the timing and level of any related
liability is deemed to be uncertain at this time.
Liquidity
We regard its liquidity as strong under our criteria. Our liquidity assessment
incorporates the following observations and expectations:
-- As of March 31, 2012, Bemis had $113 million in cash and $741 million
available under its $800 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016.
-- Capital spending should total about $175 million in 2012. This is less
than depreciation and amortization of about $230 million expected for 2012.
Operating efficiency initiatives have historically freed up capacity and
reduced capital expenditure requirements.
-- Dividends should total a little more than $100 million in 2012.
-- We expect discretionary cash flow to average about $100 million to
$200 million per year.
-- We believe Bemis will continue to manage its debt maturities and other
obligations prudently.
Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile
include the following:
-- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by at least 1.5x during the
next year;
-- Liquidity sources would exceed uses even in the unlikely event that
EBITDA were to decline by 30%;
-- The company has sound bank relationships, supporting our liquidity
assessment; and
-- The company could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on
strong cash flows from operations and a high level of available liquidity.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates Bemis' good cash generating ability and
management's commitment to maintaining a financial risk profile consistent
with the current ratings while pursuing a disciplined growth strategy and
shareholder rewards.
We could raise the ratings modestly during the next few years if earnings and
cash flow strengthen without a commensurate increase in debt, and if we
believe that Bemis can attain and preserve an FFO-to-total adjusted debt ratio
of about 35% through a business cycle. We expect modest improvement in
operating trends as a result of improved contracts, effective pricing, ongoing
cost reductions, and the potential for overall volume improvements.
However, we could lower the ratings if the company's FFO to total adjusted
debt falls materially below 25% with no prospects for improvement. We expect
this could occur because of acquisitions larger or more numerous than we
currently expect, more aggressive-than-anticipated shareholder rewards, a
large payment in conjunction with litigation, or much weaker-than-expected
macroeconomic conditions. The most likely cause for a downgrade would be a
large, debt-financed acquisition. We could also lower the ratings if
unexpected business challenges or financial policy decisions significantly
hurt liquidity or stretch the financial profile beyond acceptable levels for
the ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Bemis Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Positive/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Bemis Co. Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Commercial Paper A-2